Crusaders get decisive 52-27 win

The Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders picked up their second win of the young season Friday, defeating SouthLake Christian Academy, 52-27. The Crusaders scored 30 points in the first quarter, which was all the firepower they would need.

Harrells scored seven touchdowns on the evening. Ty Scarborough paved the way by scoring two touchdowns. Derek Bryant, Luke Davis, Jack Laslo, Cameron Tyler and Shaquor Newkirk scored one apiece for the Crusaders.

Bryant led the team in rushing with 128 yards and Scarborough amassed 123 yards. Tyler added 95 yards and Laslo had 92.

Defensively. Don Banks took charge with seven tackles, while Newkirk and Jalen Washington each contributed five each. Davis and Harley Batchelor had four.

The win gives Harrells a 2-3 overall record. SouthLake’s record is also 2-3.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

