Union soccer rescheduled for Thursday

All outdoor activities for Monday were canceled in Sampson County and the surrounding area due to downpours of rain most of the afternoon, causing field conditions to be messy and a hazardous. The soccer game between Union and Wallace-Rose Hill was one of the games canceled. It was rescheduled for 5 p.m. this Thursday at Wallace-Rose Hill.

All outdoor activities for Monday were canceled in Sampson County and the surrounding area due to downpours of rain most of the afternoon, causing field conditions to be messy and a hazardous. The soccer game between Union and Wallace-Rose Hill was one of the games canceled. It was rescheduled for 5 p.m. this Thursday at Wallace-Rose Hill. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Union-1-2-.jpg All outdoor activities for Monday were canceled in Sampson County and the surrounding area due to downpours of rain most of the afternoon, causing field conditions to be messy and a hazardous. The soccer game between Union and Wallace-Rose Hill was one of the games canceled. It was rescheduled for 5 p.m. this Thursday at Wallace-Rose Hill.