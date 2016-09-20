Crusaders whip Epiphany 3-0; overall records stands at .500

After suffering a loss last Thursday the Crusaders got back on track on Tuesday, whipping Epiphany, 3-0.

They would take the match on scores on 25-11, 25-15 and 25-22.

Senior Harley Crumpler paced the Crusaders with 20 assists, 20-20 serving and drilled eight aces on the afternoon. Sierra Votaw took charge at the net with seven kills and four blocks. Brenna King posted six kills and five blocks. Sydney Norris and Hope Cottle tag-teamed for six kills each. Cottle also produced nine digs.

The win gives the Crusaders a 5-5 overall record and they are 1-1 in conference play.

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

