Lady Raiders blank West Bladen to remain undefeated

Midway volleyball was back in action for the second day in row on Tuesday evening, this time resuming conference action as the Lady Raiders hosted West Bladen. Midway maintained its perfect record, winning in straight sets to defeat the Lady Knights 3-0.

In the first set, the Lady Raiders opened a marginal 13-8 lead after the start of the frame had been fairly close. As a result, West Bladen called a time out to settle things down. Out of the timeout, a couple Lady Raider bloopers gave the Lady Knights a pair of easy scores, but Midway was able to build their lead back to 22-14 before finally closing the first set out with a 25-20 win.

The match was close at the start of the second set before Midway opened up a 12-8 to force another West Bladen timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady Raiders tacked on a couple more points to extend their lead to 14-8 and looked to really start to pull away but a controversial net penalty took a point away from Midway and instead gave it to West Bladen. The Lady Knights were able to pull to within 15-12, prompting a Midway timeout to settle themselves down. The timeout paid off, as Midway closed on a solid run to win the second set 25-16.

Trailing 2-0, West Bladen came out with passion in the third set as the Lady Knights took advantage of early Midway carelessness to claim a 10-8 lead, forcing a timeout. Unfortunately for the Lady Knights, the well-timed timeout settled Midway down as the Lady Raiders seized control of the game and eventually won the set 25-16 to get the 3-0 set win.

Despite the win, Midway head coach Whitney Lamm felt like her team didn’t play to their full potential.

“Of course I’m proud of the girls for getting the win and staying undefeated, but we didn’t play at Midway level,” she said.

“Going forward, we’ve got to work on serve hitting as well as serve receiving and get back to playing our style,” Lamm concluded.

Midway was led by Mackenzie Chavis with 14 serve points and six assists. Leah Williams had 17 digs and four serve points. Autumn Byrd contributed 10 assists and Logan Baggett had a solid five kills.

With the win, Midway now sits at 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the Four County Conference. They will be back in action on Thursday, traveling to Union to take on the Lady Spartans. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Madee Royal goes up for a kill on Tuesday night. Hailey Brooke West slams the ball down the line.