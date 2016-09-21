Harrells falls to Coastal

The Lady Crusaders were back on the volleyball court on Tuesday night to take on against Coastal Christian Academy. The Crusaders jumped out to an early first set win 25-22, but Coastal Christian would battle back to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25 -17 to give Harrells a 3-1 loss.

Sydney Norris would serve 20 of 21 serves with four aces, eight kills, 12 digs and four blocks. Sierra Votaw would nail 12 kills and have three blocks. Harley Crumpler had 23 assists. Hope Cottle contributed six kills and eight digs and Madison Tart added seven digs.

The Crusaders record now stands at 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

By Melony Henderson Sports Writer

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

