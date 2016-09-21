Hobbton downs Neuse Charter

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams each picked up a win on Wednesday night over Neuse Charter. The varsity picked up a 3-1 win and the junior varsity won 2-1.

In the varsity match the Wildcats fell 22-25, but the Cats were far from over as they would win the second match 25-20 to tie the match at one set apiece. Coach Russell Jones said the third set was the best his team has played all year and it showed as the ‘Cats spanked Neuse Charter 25-7.

The fourth set was close throughout but Hobbton would not be denied, taking a 25-22 victory.

“I’m very proud of the way our teams played tonight,” said Jones.

The win gives the varsity a 9-4 overall record and a 5-2 record in the Four County Conference.

The junior varsity won their match 25-20, 23-25 and 15-13. They now hold a 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the FCC.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reahed at [email protected]

Melony Henderson can be reahed at [email protected]