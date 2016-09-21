Clinton drops Trask in straight sets

Clinton hosted Trask on Tuesday night, returning to Four County Conference play, after dropping a non-conference match at Whiteville on Monday. The Lady Dark Horses got off to a slow start but gained momentum and took a straight set win over the visiting Lady Titans.

The first set was closely contested with Clinton taking a 27-25 win to seize the 1-0 lead. The Lady Horses settled down in the second set, dropping the Lady Titans by the score of 25-16 then finished off the visitors in the third set 25-14.

Clinton was paced by another strong performance from Taylor Spell with three spikes, four kills, and six blocks. Corey Spell added eight kills and a spike. Jessica Hamilton had two spikes and an ace.

After the game, Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton was pleased to get the win but not so impressed with her team’s play.

“We were fortunate to get the win tonight. We did not play well tonight, the girls may have been fatigued from playing a tough match yesterday at Whiteville,” said Edgerton. “We have a lot of work to do.”

The win improves Clinton’s overall record to 6-7 and moves the Four County Conference mark to 4-2. Clinton returns to action on Thursday afternoon when they travel to Wallace-Rose Hill for a Four County Conference match.

Jenna Mitchell sets up a teammate for another Lady Dark Horse point. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jenna-Mitchell-CHS.jpg Jenna Mitchell sets up a teammate for another Lady Dark Horse point. Taylor Spell digs a serve during an earlier match. Spell helped pace the Horses with a strong performance at the net on Tuesday night with six blocks. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Taylor-Spell-CHS.jpg Taylor Spell digs a serve during an earlier match. Spell helped pace the Horses with a strong performance at the net on Tuesday night with six blocks.