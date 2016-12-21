Clinton sweeps Kenny Bass tourney

The Clinton High School basketball teams swept the championship round of the First Annual Kenny Bass Holiday Invitational Tuesday night. Clinton’s girls beat East Duplin 77-54, and the boys beat Hobbton 80-49.

In the consolation games, Triton’s girls beat Hobbton 40-28, while Triton’s boys beat East Duplin.

In the girl’s championship, Clinton jumped out to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and continued to lead through the rest of the game. East Duplin stayed in the game until the final period when Clinton began to pull away. Clinton was up 37-30 at the half and 50-40 after three quarters.

Mikayla Boykin, coming off a record-setting 62 point effort, led the scoring with 40 points. Ashlyn Williams had 15 and Alex Canady had 12.

“We were very pleased with the win,” commented Clinton coach Chris Owens. “They tried to rattle us a little bit. They came out and gave it their best shot. But I think when we settled back down and focused we could pull it away. I’m sort of emotional to win the first Kenny Bass tournament. I respect him a lot. I played against him when he was coaching. He is a great man. I’m pleased with the win.”

Clinton-Hobbton

In the boy’s championship, Clinton jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Wildcats were in the game chipping away at Clinton and got the lead down to eight points at one time. Clinton had an 11-point lead at the half, 35-24 and in the third and fourth quarters, they pushed the lead upward. They were up 59-35 after three quarters and finished with a 31-point margin, 80-49.

For the Dark Horses, JJ Robertson had 17 points, Kris Williams had 14 points, Tyion Wright had 12 and Jeremiah Pope added 11.

For the Wildcats, Omar Farrior and Raekwon Bryant had 12 each and Walter Thompson had nine. Cody Stewart had six.

“I’m pleased with what we’re doing offensively. We can score. We have a lot of weapons offensively,” said Clinton coach Randy Jordan. “Defensively, we did a much better job tonight. We got back in transition and we stopped reaching, especially in the second half. We are honored to win the inaugural Kenny Bass Classic and hope we get invited back again next year.”

“As a team, we decided to play hard on offense with less reaching on defense,” commented player JJ Robertson. “Defense wins games.”

Hobbton coach Alphonza Hooper said his team was able to hang with Clinton in the first half and tried to slow the Dark Horses’ speed with a half-court trap.

“They are just so athletic and have speed. We were able to get back in the basketball game but we just made too many turnovers,” Hooper said. “Not taking anything away from Clinton but we had a hard fought game against East Duplin last night. Some kids were banged up and sore. But, Clinton played back-to-back too. My hat goes off to them. Coach Jordan does a great job coaching them. I’m just pleased with the effort. We can give a better effort than that. We turn around next week and go and play in their holiday classic. We are going to take some time off and get away from basketball and come back ready to play next week.”

Hobbton-Triton girls

The Hobbton girls lost a heartbreaker to Triton. Triton jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and led 23-13 at the half. In the second half, the Wildcats were able to close the gap on Triton, who had a 29-25 lead after three quarters. Early in the final period, the Wildcats came to within one point, 29-28, before Triton ended the game on an 11-0 run.

“It was a great job. I’m proud of the girls tonight. They didn’t give up, didn’t quit,” said Hobbton coach Leonard Henry. “We will go home for the holidays and come back ready for the conference. I’m very proud of them. I can’t ask for any more that they have been giving me.”

“We had it down to twp at one time and they came down and hit two three-pointers and you shoot the three-ball in this game and it will separate you. We could never get back in it,” Henry continued. “We had the open looks and missed some key free throws. We couldn’t hit some shots tonight the we typically hit. Hats off to them. Great job by the coaching staff.”

Alex Canady goes up for two of her 12 points in Clinton win over East Duplin’s girls in the championship game of the Kenny Bass Invitational. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Alex-Canady.jpg Alex Canady goes up for two of her 12 points in Clinton win over East Duplin’s girls in the championship game of the Kenny Bass Invitational. Cody Stewart stretches for two of his six points in Hobbton’s loss to Clinton. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cody-Stewart.jpg Cody Stewart stretches for two of his six points in Hobbton’s loss to Clinton. JJ Robertson gets two of his game-high 17 points in the Dark Horses’ championship win in the Kenny Bass Invitational. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JJ-Roboinson-1.jpg JJ Robertson gets two of his game-high 17 points in the Dark Horses’ championship win in the Kenny Bass Invitational.