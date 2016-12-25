West inducted into HOF

Until Oct. 1, 2016, there was only one member of the Roanoke Rapids High School Athletic Hall Of Fame. On that night, under the encouragement of former athletes, the Yellow Jackets administration inducted 10 new members. Among them was storied head coach, teacher, counselor and current Keener resident Lee Simons West.

West, or “Daddy West” as he was known by many of his former players and colleagues, is presently serving in his 53rd year as a teacher, teaching driver’s education in the Lakewood District. Before the road brought him to Sampson County, however, West spent 29 years building a legacy at Roanoke Rapids High School as a basketball and tennis coach — a legacy that would eventually land him in the Yellow Jackets Hall of Fame.

As taken directly from the program at the RRHS Induction Ceremony, Lee was an exemplary role model for all of his students and players. Not only did he understand the fundamentals of coaching, he actually made a caring connection with all, a sentiment that Lee expounded upon during a recent interview.

“I was the kind of coach that thought if you gave me your best effort I was going to give you my best effort,” asserted West proudly. “I was a very player-oriented coach. I wanted you to be successful. I pushed you, I encouraged you, and I did my best to build you up; but in return, I demanded your best.”

In most cases, his players’ best is exactly what he got and the accolades reflect it.

During his time coaching both girls and boys tennis, as well as basketball, West accumulated 40 conference championships, 15 singles and nine doubles conference championships, a team state championship and an individual singles state champion. In 1992 and 1993, his teams received the U.S. Air State Tournament Sportsmanship Award and in 1998, West received the Northern Carolina Conference Coach of the Year Award.

West conceded that he had some help along way, especially in taking over a tennis program that was just getting off its feet.

“I wasn’t too proud to ask for help. When I took over the basketball team, it was through basketball camps that I was able to get ideas and advice from coaches Dean Smith at UNC and Carl Tacy at Wake Forest. They gave me some ideas that actually sounded really simple, yet were effective. Not only did these ideas work in basketball, but I applied them to tennis too.”

West took the same approach with his tennis team as well, calling on local tennis greats for assistance.

“Marion Edwards from Goldsboro, Tom Parham (of Barton College and Elon University) and J.W. Isenhour from N.C. State all contributed to some of our success,” West reflected.

Their assistance certainly paid off as West led his girls tennis team to a state championship in 1994, coming off the heels of two state runners-up finishes in 1992 and 1993. He also led his boys tennis team to eight straight Eastern Region Finals appearances.

West retired from Roanoke Rapids in 1999 and moved to Keener in 2000 alongside his wife, Kay, who is a Sampson County native and graduate of Hobbton High School.

The legacy that West established during his reign continues today, as numerous former players are establishing their own success stories.

Former basketball player Lync Lyles led Greene Central High School to an Eastern Region Finals appearance in 2000 and then captured a state championship with New Hanover in 2007. Former tennis player Laura Davidson is currently the head coach at Broughton High School in Raleigh, where tennis championships are a tradition.

West acknowledged that it was Davidson that was instrumental with his induction.

Davidson echoed the same sentiments as many of West’s former student athletes, speaking of his patience and love for his students. One student wrote, “It’s a shame that this has to be your last year because students need a teacher like you more than ever. Thanks a million!”

Davidson added, “I’m glad I got the chance to peek inside the mind of the legendary Mr. West.”

The conclusion to West’s summary in the program from the induction ceremony encapsulates a man who valued student-athletes on the court and in the classroom.

“While Lee’s coaching statistics are most impressive and stand on their own merit,” it reads, “he will always be remembered for teaching his kids to do the right thing, and he expected that on and off the court.”

Lee Simons West and his wife, Kay, hold a plaque and certificate from his Roanoke Rapids High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_West1.jpg Lee Simons West and his wife, Kay, hold a plaque and certificate from his Roanoke Rapids High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Lee Simons West, right, during his coaching days. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_west-2.jpg Lee Simons West, right, during his coaching days. Courtesy photo Lee Simons West coached tennis and basketball, amassing 40 conference championships during his time at Roanoke Rapids High School. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_West-3.jpg Lee Simons West coached tennis and basketball, amassing 40 conference championships during his time at Roanoke Rapids High School. Courtesy photo Lee Simons West was recognized by the Roanoke Rapids High School Athletic Hall Of Fame not just for his success as a coach, but his important role as a teacher. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_West-4.jpg Lee Simons West was recognized by the Roanoke Rapids High School Athletic Hall Of Fame not just for his success as a coach, but his important role as a teacher. Courtesy photo

