Lady Dark Horses surge past Midway

Clinton hosted the one-loss Midway Lady Raiders on Tuesday night in a Four County Conference showdown, with both teams coming out a little sluggish in the early going before the Lady Dark Horses got on track and pulled away from the visitors for a 77-55 win.

Clinton overcame some cold shooting early to grab the first quarter lead at 16-7, taking advantage of Alex Canady’s hot hand from behind the three-point arc to stake out the early lead. Mikayla Boykin poured in eight points in the second quarter, pacing the Lady Dark Horses to a 31-16 halftime lead. While Clinton held a double-digit lead it seemed as if the Lady Dark Horses were struggling to get on track offensively and Midway was finding it difficult to get a good shot due to some very good interior defense by Clinton’s Charica Joyner.

Clinton came out of the locker room and opened the third quarter with an exclamation point. Boykin hit two consecutive three-pointers to open the second half on the way to 16 points in the third. The scoring explosion helped the Lady Horses add to their lead, pushing the advantage to 58-33 by the end of the quarter.

The Lady Dark Horses cleared the bench early in the fourth quarter and coasted home, taking the 77-55 win. Clinton was paced by Mikayla Boykin who led all scorers with 37, Alex Canady added 16, Ashlyn Williams had 12 points and Kiera Mabry had nine points. Leah Williams led the Lady Raiders with 17 points, Alyssa Wrench and JJ Sankey each added 11 and Tatyana Soloman pitched in 10 points in the losing cause.

After the game, Clinton head coach Chris Owens praised his team for downing their rival, saying, “it is always good to get a win in a rivalry game. We thought our pressure would give them problems and it did. We got in some foul trouble and had to back off the pressure and go to a zone, and that slowed us down a little.”

Owens praised the strong defensive play of Charica Joyner adding, “Joyner gave us real strong interior defense tonight. She takes pride in protecting the basket for us and she was a real disruptive force on the inside tonight.”

Midway coach Allen McLamb found some positives in the loss saying, “I can’t find any fault with our effort tonight. Like always, the girls came out and gave it their all from start to finish. We came in a little tight in the first half, we may have bought into the hype a little. Clinton is a good team, but once we settled down in the second half we played much better. Defensively, we played good all night. We just got started slow offensively and just couldn’t make up the ground.”

The win improves Clinton’s record to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Midway falls to 9-2 overall and 1-2 in Four County Conference action. Both teams have quick turnarounds with Midway hosting Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday night while Clinton will play host to Union, also on Wednesday night.

The Lady Dark Horse JV squad won a thriller over the Lady Raider JV, taking a one point decision at 39-38. Clinton was led by Sha’Nyia Nurse with 18 points and Terri Boone with eight. Midway was paced by Jenna Pope’s 14 points and Caitlyn Holland with 11.

Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin (12) splits two Midway defenders on her way to the basket for two of her game-high 37 points on Tuesday. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CHSgirls-1.jpg Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin (12) splits two Midway defenders on her way to the basket for two of her game-high 37 points on Tuesday. Mike Carter|Sampson Independent Midway’s Leah Williams finds a lane to the basket during second half play on Tuesday night. Williams had 17 points for the Lady Raiders in their loss to Clinton. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CHSgirls-2.jpg Midway’s Leah Williams finds a lane to the basket during second half play on Tuesday night. Williams had 17 points for the Lady Raiders in their loss to Clinton. Mike Carter|Sampson Independent

Clinton notches 10th win behind Boykin’s 37 points

By Mike Carter Sports Writer

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

