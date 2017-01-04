Princeton pulls away from Lady Wildcats

After a hard-fought, close game that saw the score tied numerous times, the Princeton Lady Bulldogs pulled away from the Hobbton Lady Wildcats for a 44-34 win in the fourth quarter.

After jumping out to a 9-4 lead in the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs pulled up to a 16-16 tie at the break. The two teams would play evenly through the third frame with the score tied again at 28. The Wildcats tied it up again at 34 midway the fourth quarter.

Nina Devone led the Wildcats with 28 points. Aneesha Dunn had three and Alexis Bustamante and Jada Parker had two apiece.

“It was another hard-fought game,” commented Hobbton coach Leonard Henry. “Obviously we came up a little short tonight. But I’m very pleased and proud of the girls and how they came out with some fight. It was a tight game down the stretch. We lacked a little execution here and there and at the free throw line and (had) a few little missed assignments. We little time to rest and we have James Kenan (Wednesday) and Neuse Charter Friday.”

Aneesha Dunn drives the lane for a shot attempt against several Princeton defenders. She hit the first points of the game on a three-pointer. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HHS-girls.jpg Aneesha Dunn drives the lane for a shot attempt against several Princeton defenders. She hit the first points of the game on a three-pointer.