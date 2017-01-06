Farrior leads Hobbton past Neuse

The Hobbton Wildcat boys had another good night on the home court, taking out Neuse Charter’s boys 76-59. The Wildcats were up by as many as 24 during the game. The last time Hobbton and Neuse Charter played was in the first round of the state playoffs last year, with Hobbton squeaking by to move on.

The Wildcats held a three-point advantage after the first quarter at 12-9. In the second quarter the Wildcats outscored Neuse Charter 26-21 taking a 38-30 lead into the break. In the third, the Wildcats poured it on going up 61-39. In the final quarter, with Hobbton playing the subs, Neuse Charter outscored the Wildcats 20-15 cutting into the Wildcat lead.

Omar Farrior led the scoring for the Wildcats with 27 points. Walter Thompson had 16. Raekwon Bryant and Cody Stewart each had nine and Daquanta Wright added five.

“I don’t think the NBA even plays three games in three nights,” commented Hobbton coach Alphonza Hooper.

The Wildcats played Princeton Tuesday night and James Kenan Wednesday night.

He continued, “It was a great job out of the team tonight. I didn’t know how we were going to come out and play. This is our third game in three nights and that’s tough on anybody. After moving the game up because of the weather, I didn’t know how our legs would be so we didn’t try to pressure them that much. Hats off to Neuse Charter. They have a kid, C.J. Rouse, that goes to the basket pretty hard. I challenged my team in the second half. Hey, you know we have to stop this kid. He was beating us up. In the second half, we played a little harder on defense.”

The coach commended the team, specifically Farrior and Thompson.

“Omar Farrior had a breakout game tonight with 27 points. I told our guys to just play basic basketball, play together and try to exploit the mismatch. That’s kind of what we did,” Hooper said. “We had a great job out of Walter Thompson being a facilitator with the basketball. We have to get better at free throws. That’s probably our weakness right now. I think we missed about 10 in the first half. It was a great win.”

The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday, Jan. 12, hosting North Duplin.

Omar Farrior drives the lane for two of his 27 points in the Wildcat’s 76-59 victory over Neuse Charter. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HHSboys.jpg Omar Farrior drives the lane for two of his 27 points in the Wildcat’s 76-59 victory over Neuse Charter.