In a game moved up because of the weather threat, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats lost to Neuse Charter 52-41.

The Wildcats had a 12-8 lead after the first quarter but were down 26-23 at the half. Neuse Charter outscored them 16-7 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead at 42-30. In the final frame, Hobbton outscored Neuse Charter 11-10 but couldn’t catch up.

Nina Devone had 17 points for the Wildcats.

Alexis Morrisey goes up for two points in the lane, drawing the foul.