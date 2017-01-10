Lakewood, Hobbton dominate

Hobbton and Lakewood dominated the winter track meet at Lakewood last week. Lakewood men took first place in the event with 137 total points and Lakewood women took first place with 134.5 total points. Hobbton’s men had 106 total points while Hobbton’s women had 93.5.

In individual events, Hobbton’s Josh Polk took first place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.4 seconds. Lakewood’s Carsell Bennett was second with a time 6.6 seconds. In the women’s 55-meter dash, Janet Thompson of Hobbton placed third. Lakewood’s Morgan Bonner placed fourth and Norma Vallejo of Hobbton placed fifth. Tylyia Trigg of Neuse Charter won the event.

Lakewood took first in the men’s 4×200 meter relay. Lakewood women took first in their 4×200 relay.

Lakewood had the only jumpers in the triple jump. Seth Nunnery was first, Alex Thompson was second, Keith Hairr was third and Damel McDoe was fourth. In the women’s triple jump, Lakewood’s Makayla McPhail was first. Labria Williams picked up third and Morgan Bonner was fourth.

Bennett of Lakewood took first place in the men’s high jump. Lakewood’s Akili Underwood took second and Shawn Andrew was fourth. Lakelyn Bass got first in the women’s high jump. Lakewood’s McPhail and Emily Jackson tied for third and Madison Brantly and Hobbton’s Ashley Hinterleiter tied for fifth.

Hobbton dominated in the men’s 1000-meter run. Sean Silcott took first, David Torres-Molina took third, Brandon Peacock got fourth and Cesar Castillo was fifth. The women’s 1000-meter run saw Lakewood’s Rodrema Anderson take first, Michelle Pacheco take second and Hobbton’s Anna Lee finish in third.

Victor Aguirre of Hobbton took first in the men’s 500-meter dash and Montrell Parker was second. Lakewood’s Javier Medel took fourth. Hobbton was similarly dominant in the women’s 500 meters, taking the top three spots. Thompson was first, India Alstan was second and Denisse Sada was third. Lakewood’s Alexis Sessoms took fourth.

McDoe of Lakewood finished second in the men’s 55-meter hurdles. Harold Faison, also of Lakewood, took fourth. In the women’s 55-meter hurdles, Thompson of Hobbton took second. Lakewood’s McPhail took third and Brantley finished fourth. Celine Morrison of Hobbton was fifth.

Hobbton’s men’s 4×400-meter team took first place. In the women’s 4×400, Hobbton got first place and Lakewood was second.

Polk of Hobbton won the 300-meter dash. Quamaine Williams of Lakewood got fourth and Oscar Pacheco of Hobbton took fifth. In the women’s 3oo-meter dash, Bass of Hobbton was first, 1.3 seconds ahead of Lakewood’s Rolonda Parker.

Greg Morrisey of Hobbton took first place in the men’s shot put. Eddie Whitted was second. Lakewood’s Hairr was third. Labria Williams of Lakewood was second in the women’s shot put and Kierre Howard was third.

Lakewood’s men’s and women’s teams took first in the 4×800 relay.

Xavier McLamb was first in the men’s 1600-meter run. Mateo Owens of Lakewood was fourth. In the women’s 1600-meter run, Hobbton’s Hinterleiter was first. Lakewood’s Mya McGilvary was fifth.

Hairr of Lakewood won the men’s 3200-meter run.

Williams of Lakewood won the men’s long jump and Lakewood’s Underwood was second. Kierre Howard of Lakewood was second in the women’s long jump while Labria Williams finished fourth and Morgan Bonner was fifth.

Hobbton’s Josh Polk crosses the finish line first in the 55-meter dash. He also won the 300-meter dash. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_track-1.jpg Hobbton’s Josh Polk crosses the finish line first in the 55-meter dash. He also won the 300-meter dash.

Teams excel at winter track meet