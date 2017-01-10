Boykin nominated as McDonald’s All American

McDonald’s recently announced its nationwide list of prep seniors who have been nominated for the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games. Of the 720 nominees, just seven are from the Triangle and Sandhills area, one of them from right here in Clinton — the Dark Horses’ own, Mikayla Boykin.

Boykin, a standout for Clinton High School, is averaging over 40 points and 13 rebounds through 13 games in her senior season and recently set the school single-season scoring mark with a 62-point game. She signed a letter of intent earlier this season to play for Duke University.

This year’s list of 720 McDonald’s All American nominees includes players from 45 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. Seven players hail from the Greater Triangle and Sandhills area – two male and five female players. In addition to Boykin, the regional players nominated for the 2017 Games include:

• Kai Crutchfield, Millbrook High School, Raleigh

• Elisia Grissett, Hillside High School, Durham

• Jasmyne May, Fayetteville Christian School, Fayetteville

• Dazia Powell, Millbrook High School, Raleigh

• Michael Hueitt, Jr., Northwood Temple Academy, Fayetteville

• Jeremiah Morris, Northwood Temple Academy, Fayetteville

A complete list of 2017 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at www.mcdaag.com. McDonald’s will name the final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls who will be selected to play in the 2017 Games during the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU, airing this Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The 40th annual Boys Game will tip-off on Wednesday, March 29, from Chicago’s United Center and will be broadcast on ESPN. The 16th annual Girls Game will precede the Boys Game and will broadcast live on ESPNU.

Since their inception, the Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities. At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are fully supported and able to be a part of their children’s care.

