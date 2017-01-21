Lady Leopards’ rally falls just short

The Lakewood Lady Leopards varsity basketball team was back in action for a third straight day on Friday, but lost in a nailbiter to the Spring Creek Gators, 36-33, after an impressive Lakewood comeback that had the crowd on their feet fell just short.

After Lakewood took an early 4-2 lead, Spring Creek woke up and used a 20-4 run before the Lady Leopards began to fight back. In the second quarter alone, the Gators piled on 13 points to take a commanding 22-8 lead at the half.

The second half, however, was a different story, with the Leopards coming out with a tenacity they didn’t have in the first half. Lakewood was playing with much more aggressiveness and intensity, and it showed. The Leopards used small spurts and runs, and was able to cut the lead to just two with 6:28 to go.

Spring Creek responded in a big way, scoring six straight points to push the lead back to 36-28. Yet, there was a small amount of time for Lakewood to potentially squeeze in a comeback and avoid another loss.

A three by Sallena Oates and a two-pointer by Da’Lesha Williams cut the lead to just three as the Gators gave Lakewood every opportunity to tie up or take the lead. The Leopards, though, struggled to find open shotsand ultimately fell to the Gators, 36-33.

Lakewood head coach Vonnie McNeal was not making any excuses for her team’s play, but did admit that playing back-to-back games took the wind out of her girls and was likely the cause of their sluggish start.

“We knew coming into this game that we would be facing a little fatigue, but we fought it off,” McNeal said.

With the loss, her teams falls to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Despite the win, Spring Creek Gators head coach Charlie Cotton felt like his team was a bit inconsistent on Friday.

“I thought we were a little out of sync,” Cotten said. “What did work for us, though, was the press, as we made them turn it over a few times.”

His team improves to 8-7 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

For Lakewood, Kiarye Bailey led the team with 10 points, Tamia Rich had eight points, Sha’Asia Hamilton had seven, Oates had five, and Adia Edwards added three. For Spring Creek, Belinda Carson had 14 points while Destiny Sutton, Ashley Marriner and Jordan Lane each had six. Ivey Rouse added four points for the Lady Gators.

