Raiders use size, crash boards to defeat E. Bladen

Back in action for the first time since the conclusion of exams, Midway returned to the hardwood on Friday evening as they welcomed East Bladen into Spivey’s Corner. The Raiders weren’t kind hosts, however, as Midway was able to shake off a strong start by the Eagles and take home a 66-49 victory.

East Bladen managed to build a 17-10 lead behind a trio of three-pointers in the opening period. Midway wouldn’t be outdone, though, as the Raiders strung together a run of their own that would carry over to the second quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Raiders were riding an 8-0 run to steal the lead at 18-17.

Midway pushed that run to 12-0 in the second quarter as they established a 22-17 lead before East Bladen could finally break the streak. The remainder of the half would be a tight contest as Midway led 30-28 at the break.

The third quarter is where the game was ultimately lost for the Eagles. In the first two quarters, Midway outscored East Bladen by one point in each quarter. In the fourth quarter, the two teams were even. In the third quarter, however, Midway outscored the Eagles 22-7, as the Raiders held East Bladen scoreless until the 2:30 mark of the third quarter. By the end of the period, Midway had opened a 52-35 lead and would cruise to the 66-49 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Matthew Creech said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We knew they were a team full of guards that were capable of hitting from three-point range but at the same time we knew we held the advantage with our size in the middle,” Creech said

Indeed, Midway’s size advantage inside was evident as the Raiders came away with 49 rebounds.

“We knew we could win the game inside and our guys did a good job executing what was asked of them,” Creech concluded.

The Raiders were beneficiaries of huge games from Jamar Autry with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Colby Pope with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Also getting into the score column for Midway was Greg Orr with 14 points, Malik Sankey with eight points, Adam Butler and Austin Raynor each with six, and Cole Parker with three.

With the win, Midway improves to 7-8 overall and 3-4 in the Four County Conference. With the loss, East Bladen falls to 2-15 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

Midway will be back in action on Monday as they travel to play against Lakewood. East Bladen’s next game is Wednesday, when they pay a visit to Clinton.

