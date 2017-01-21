Midway falls to E. Bladen in tight contest, 53-47

The Lady Raiders of Midway were back in action on the hardwood for the first time since exams, hosting East Bladen on Friday night. The game was a tight contest, but much like the first meeting, Midway was unable to overcome and would fall to the Lady Eagles, 53-47.

Midway actually led all of the first half as they took advantage of a strong first quarter by Leah Williams to build a 17-9 lead at the end of the opening frame.

Things became dicey for Midway in the second quarter, however, as the Lady Raiders struggled to find much offense and were held to just four points. Meanwhile, East Bladen matched their nine points from the first quarter, but Midway still led 21-18 at the half.

The game began to slip away in the second half for the Lady Raiders, as a more determined East Bladen team took the court out of the locker room. The score would be notched at 33-33 to set up a critical fourth quarter.

But East Bladen was only getting warmed up. The Lady Eagles were able to build and sustain consistent leads of three to five points throughout the quarter before establishing what seemed like an insurmountable margin of seven points as the game wound down.

Behind a 20-point fourth quarter performance, East Bladen would hold on to win 53-47.

After the game, a dejected Lady Raiders head coach Allen McLamb was quick to find the areas that were the difference-makers in the ballgame.

“It was close much of the game, but overall we just didn’t play very well,” McLamb conceded.

“We average six or seven different players scoring for us each game. Tonight, we only had four scorers. We shot 33 percent from the free throw line overall so right there we’re leaving points on the board. Also, I have to give East Bladen’s number 31 credit. She had a big game and we couldn’t contain her,”

Indeed, East Bladen’s number 31, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, did have a big game. Moore-Peterson was responsible for 26 of the Lady Eagles 53 points, 24 of which came in the second half alone.

“She outworked us, for sure. Missed free throws and her hard work cost us,” McLamb concluded.

Shardajah Brown also had a solid game for East Bladen, with 15 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Eagles were Patience Ward with six points and Justyna Gargala and Emily Scott each adding two points.

Leading scorers for Midway were Williams with 24, J.J. Sankey with 15 and Alyssa Wrench with six. Karizma Smith also added two free throws to get into the scoring column.

Midway will return to action Monday when they travel to take on Lakewood. For East Bladen, they are back in action on Wednesday when the travel to take on Clinton.

