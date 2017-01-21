Hobbton standout Hinterleiter signs with UNC-Pembroke

Hobbton’s Ashley Hinterleiter has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she has earned a roster spot on the cross country and track and field teams based on her credentials as a Wildcat.

During Hinterleiter’s career at Hobbton, she has been a member of the soccer, volleyball, cross country and track and field teams. She accepted an athletic and academic scholarship package from UNC-P worth 80 percent of the total cost of attendance.

“Ashley is one of those athletes that every coach wanted on their team,” stated Coach Jeff Klaves, Hobbton’s cross country (XC) and track coach.

Her impressive running career includes ownership of every school record from the 1000-meter run to the 5000-meter run, accounting for eight total. This 2016-17 indoor (winter) track season is the fifth consecutive season (XC 2015, Indoor 2015-16, Outdoor 2016, XC 2016, Indoor 2016-2017) where she has earned qualification to the NCHSAA State Championships. She has been named team MVP, County Player of the Year, Conference Champion, All-Region and is searching for her first podium finish to earn All-State Honors.

“Distance runners are made. Ashley put in the miles and sacrificed to be where she is today. She is deserving, excited and looking forward to the challenges ahead,” Klaves added.

After her official announcement Hinterleiter said it has been a long journey, one filled with long hours and dedication.

“All I can say is its been a journey of hard work, sweat and a lot of tears. I have worked so hard and so long to finally see it pay off,” she stated. “Signing a college scholarship is one of the happiest moments of my high school career. I have wanted to be a college athlete since I started to walk and that dream is coming true.”

Hinterleiter expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her along the way to bringing that dream to fruition.

“I would like to thank my mom, because I wouldn’t be have been able to do this without her. I would also like to thank Coach Klaves because, even though I give him a really hard time, he never gave up on me. I would also like to thank all of my family and friends who have helped me along the way,” Hinterleiter said. “I would not be where I am today without everyone who helped.”

Hinterleiter’s official college release will be posted on UNC-P’s website on April 12th, 2017 when all National Letters of Intent will be formally accepted. Next up, Hinterleiter will compete at the NCHSAA State Championships on Feb. 10 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. She will be competing in the 3200-meter run.

Ashley Hinterleiter signs her Letter of Intent to run track at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke as proud mom Margo looks on. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ashley-signs.jpg Ashley Hinterleiter signs her Letter of Intent to run track at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke as proud mom Margo looks on.

Staff reports

Hobbton coach Jeff Klaves provided information for this story.

