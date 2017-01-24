Midway cruises past Lakewood

The Midway Raiders men’s varsity basketball team traveled to take on the Leopards of Lakewood High on Monday night in a game that Midway won quite handily, as the Raiders stifled the Leopards and beat their rivals, 75-47.

The Raiders began the night off well, stuffing the Lakewood offense and taking an 8-1 lead with 5:55 to go in the first quarter. After a strong start by Midway, Lakewood took its first timeout to try to settle things down.

The timeout worked for a bit as the Leopards scored four straight points. Midway, however, found their groove. The Raiders did what they wanted with Lakewood after that, easily scoring inside and often times drawing fouls. At the end of the first quarter, Midway had a comfortable 19-10 lead.

The lead only grew, as the Raiders used spurts to extend the lead to 45-20 at the break.

The Leopards came out of the half with a little more intensity than they had before, but to no avail. Although Lakewood played full-court press and did manage to create a couple of turnovers, more often than not they failed to convert on these turnovers and found themselves in an even bigger hole than before as they struggled to stop the Raiders on the other side of the court.

At the end of the third quarter, Midway had created a whopping 31-point lead and finished off the Leopards with the 75-47 victory.

After the loss, Lakewood Leopards head coach Sylvester Pittman acknowledged that the Raiders overwhelmed his squad.

“They totally outplayed us. We can improve everywhere,” Pittman stated.

Midway Raiders head coach Matthew Creech credited his teams strong start as a reason for the victory.

“We were as ready to play in that first half as we have been all year,” Creech said.

With the win, Midway improves to 8-8 overall and is 3-4 in the Four County Conference while Lakewood falls to 5-8 overall and is also 3-4 in the Carolina 1A Conference.

