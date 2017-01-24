Lady Raiders pound Lakewood

The Lakewood Leopards girls’ varsity basketball team hosted Midway on Monday night, only to get rocked by the Lady Raiders in a game that got out of hand early, as Midway took home the win, 67-15.

Lakewood got off to a slow start and was unable to recover from it, as Midway raced out to an early 8-0 lead. The Lady Raiders never looked back, as they poured on the points while the Lady Leopards appeared to lose hope as the game got out of hand. At the end of the first quarter, Midway led 18-6.

The Leopards coaches encouraged the team to play with more heart and tenacity after such a slow start, but the lead that Midway had built was just too much for the Lady Leopards to overcome. With the loss, Lakewood has now lost six straight in what has turned out to be a tough season.

Midway, on the other hand, rolled easily behind a monstrous night by junior point guard Leah Williams. Williams regularly weaved her way through defenders and did the majority of her work inside the paint, although she was just as deadly beyond the arc as well. It was a great win for a Midway team that was coming off a loss, and the Lady Raiders appear to be a team to be reckoned with as they enter the final stretch of the season.

Lady Leopards head coach Vonnie McNeil conceded that a lot did not go her team’s way Monday night.

“Everything went wrong,” McNeil said. “We weren’t in sync and there was no togetherness.”

With the loss, the Leopards drop to 2-10 on the year and 1-6 in conference. Midway improved to 10-6 on the season.

Lady Raiders head coach Allen McLamb was proud with the effort his team put forth.

“When we play hard defense and put pressure on the ball, we’ll score the layups,” McLamb said.

For the Leopards, Sallena Oates, Kiarye Bailey and Tamia Rich all led Lakewood with four points, while Adia Edwards had two points, and Sha’Asia Hamilton had one point.

As for the Raiders, Williams led the way with 27 points while Logan Baggett added 10 points. Also contributing for Midway was JJ Sankey with eight points, Kasey McLamb with six and Alyssa Wrench tallying five points. Rounding out the scoring was Hannah Lucas, Alexis Jackson and Karizma Smith, who each added three points to the box score.

Lakewood will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Hobbton. Midway was back in action Tuesday night against Pender.

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

