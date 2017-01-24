JV Raiders use strong second half to beat Lakewood

The Lakewood Leopards men’s junior varsity basketball team was back in action Monday afternoon as they faced off against their rivals from just up the road, the Midway Raiders. The game was close throughout the first half, but Midway ended up outplaying the Leopards in the second half to get the win, 59-40.

It was a tight contest for the first 16 minutes with both teams exchanging blows until Midway found their groove and used a stout defense to stifle Lakewood’s usually high-paced offense.

Lakewood was unable to adjust to this stifling defense and gave up too many easy attempts to potentially make a comeback.

At halftime, the Raiders were up by only six points, 23-17, and it looked like it was going to be a game that would go down to the wire. The crowd, mostly split down the middle with Midway and Lakewood fans, were on the edge of their seats until the Raiders stormed out of the second half and took full control of the game.

At the end of the third quarter, the Raiders had jumped all over the Leopards and extended their lead to 40-26. In the fourth quarter, Midway continued to pour it on as they finished Lakewood off with a 59-40 win.

Midway Raiders head coach Todd Hewlett was proud of how dominant his defense was on Monday.

“We got some baskets off our defense, and we also did a good job at being patient on offense,” Hewlett said.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 6-7 on the season.

Lakewood Leopards head coach Sylvester Pittman had a lot of praise after the game for Midway and how they played.

“Coach Hewlett did a great job, but defensively, we never adjusted to what they ran and we did not shoot very well,” Pittman admitted.

His team falls to 1-6 on the season.

Midway will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to take on Pender while Lakewood’s next game is at home on Wednesday against Hobbton.

Lakewood’s Jawaun Johnson goes up for a layup on Monday afternoon against Lakewood. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JV2.jpg Lakewood’s Jawaun Johnson goes up for a layup on Monday afternoon against Lakewood.

By Adam Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

