UMO to host church night basketball

The University of Mount Olive Trojans will compete against Erskine College on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Kornegay Arena as part of the 34th annual Church Night Basketball event. The women’s teams will play at 4 p.m. followed by the men at 6 p.m.

Tickets for both games are being sold at a special discounted rate of $1 for those attending with a church group. There will be a variety of halftime activities for people of all ages, and the church with the most people in attendance will be awarded a scholarship.

For more information about this event, please contact Chris Bitzenhofer via email at [email protected] or by phone at (919) 658-7798.

