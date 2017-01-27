MMS girls enjoy successful week, remain unbeaten

The Midway Middle Schools girls basketball team enjoyed much success last week as they picked up wins against Sampson Middle and Hobbton Middle to remain undefeated overall.

The Lady Raiders were first in action on Tuesday as they traveled to Sampson Middle to take on the Lady Dark Horses. That game was as tight as one could ask for as the lead flip-flopped back and forth through the first half. Sampson led the the low scoring contest at the end of the first quarter, 6-5.

Offensive production continued to be hard to come by for both teams as each team only combined for only four total second quarter points. With Midway scoring three of those points, the Lady Raiders took a one-point lead into the break, 8-7.

The second half saw Midway maintain the lead the rest of the way and take the narrow win, 22-18.

Leading the way for Midway was Kris’Shyia McCoy with eight points, six steals and five rebounds. Kaitlyn Spell contributed four points and five rebounds. Rounding out the scoring were Emma Clark and Maranda Byrd, each with three points, and Talisha McNeill and Rylie Williams, each adding two points.

For Midway’s second game of the week on Thursday, the Lady Raiders returned to the confines of their own gym in Spivey’s Corner as Hobbton came into town. This game was complete domination by Midway as the Lady Raiders smothered the Lady Wildcats, 30-5.

Twice Midway held Hobbton scoreless throughout an entire quarter as the Lady Wildcats were unable to score a single point in the first and third quarters.

On the other side of the coin, Midway’s offense gradually picked up their scoring as the game progressed, scoring four, six, nine and 11 for a game total of 30 points.

Leading the offense for Midway was Allison Belflower with nine points, Alyssa Hargrove and Talisha McNeill, each with four, and Clark with three.

Also getting into the score column was Chloe Baggett, Williams, McCoy and Miranda Holmes all adding two points.

With both wins, Midway improves to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

