Bulldogs press too much for Union

The Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs paid a visit to the Union Spartans on Friday night for some Four County Conference basketball action. The Bulldogs jumped on the Spartans from the opening tipoff, using full court pressure to cause Union to frequently turn the ball over, resulting in points at the other end. When the horn sounded at the end of the first quarter the Bulldogs were up by 15 points which was enough for Wallace-Rose Hill to take the 65-27 win over Union.

The second quarter was much like the first quarter with the Dogs sinking 23 and Union only totalling six as the Spartans fell behind by the 42-10 half time score.

The second half was a scoring frenzy for the Bulldogs, but Union showed promise with the younger kids seeing some playing time.

Union Coach Keagan Warren said he was aware of Wallace-Rose Hill’s full court pressure defense, that’s why his team practiced 45 minutes on Thursday working on beating the pressure and concentrating on getting the ball up the court.

“We had 21 turn overs in the first half alone which is equivalent to a basket for them each time and a 32-point lead at the half,” noted Warren.

“At half time, we made some adjustments and did a much better job slowing the game down, back to where we were supposed to be. We did a little bit better in beating the pressure defense and getting the ball across the court,”

“Some of our guys stepped up tonight and showed me some things, after we made some personnel adjustments. The young guys are willing to get better and work hard and those guys are what we are going to focus on” Warren asserted.

“It’s a bitter sweet deal that we are down by 40 and we still have to face full court pressure the entire game. I don’t like it and don’t think it is good for the kids. That’s Coach Robinson’s philosophy and his way of doing things and I have mine,” he conceded.

Wallace-Rose Hill would go on to win the game 65-27.

Derrick Smith led the Spartans with 14 points. Jaevion Vann added five and Paris Baker posted four. Their record now stands at 1-14 and 0-8 in the conference. They will host Clinton on Tuesday followed by Pender on Friday.

Aliza Carter led all scorers for Wallace-Rose Hill with 19 points. The Bulldogs record extends to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference. They will host Midway on Tuesday and East Bladen on Friday.

Sophomore Javion Vann takes the ball to the hoop for the Spartans vs WRH on Friday. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_25.jpg Sophomore Javion Vann takes the ball to the hoop for the Spartans vs WRH on Friday. Melony Henderson | Sampson Independent

By Melony Henderson Sports Writer

