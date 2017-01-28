Lady Dogs pound Union

Wallace-Rose Hill and Union met for the second time this season in girls’ basketball action on Friday night. The Bulldogs got out of the gates early, while the Spartans got out to a slow start, turning the ball over multiple times. Wallace-Rose Hill took advantage of the Spartans miscues to take 20-4 lead when the first quarter ended. The Spartans did put together some good plays and scored a few lay ups but it came too late as the Lady Bulldogs went on to take a 58-24 win.

Wallace-Rose Hill maintained it’s 16 point lead by the half as both teams were even in the second quarter, scoring eight points apiece for a 28-12 halftime margin.

The Lady Dogs seized full control in the third quarter as they outscored Union 12-3 in the third quarter to build a substantial lead at 40-15.

The game got a little intense in the fourth quarter as tempers flared. Bryant Register, coach of the Lady Spartans, admitted that his team got out of control.

“I told my team that we have to maintain self-control at all times. When things get tough and we get frustrated you must reach a little deeper and not let our emotions to get in the way,” Bryant conceded

Despite the emotions, the Lady Bulldogs put the Lady Spartans away, winning 58-24.

“Our inability to score and put the ball in the basket continues to haunt us. We will continue to work hard this season as well as the off season to make us a better competitor,” Register noted.

Sadejah Murphy and Ellen Casteen led Wallace-Rose Hill with 13 points each. Shiares Carlton added nine and Jordan Maynor sank eight. They will host Midway on Tuesday and East Bladen on Friday.

For Union, they drop to 4-11 overall and 2-7 in the Four County. They will be faced with the leagues most formidable team as Mikayla Boykin and the Clinton Lady Dark Horses come into town on Tuesday.

