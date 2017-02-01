Lady Crusaders defeat Coastal

It was senior night at Harrells Christian Academy on Tuesday night as the Lady Crusaders hosted Coastal Christian in NCISAA Coastal Rivers League action. The Lady Crusaders enjoyed a victorious Senior Night as they defeated the Lady Centurions, 59-46, behind a strong scoring performance by Virginia Tech signee Sierra Votaw.

The first quarter of the game came to a close with Coastal trailing by three at 12-9.

In the second quarter, Harrells was able to put more distance between themselves and Coastal. The Lady Crusaders outscored the Lady Centurions by three in the first and second quarters to build a six-point lead at 28-22 by halftime.

The second half was much of the same that seen Harrells push its lead into double digits at 35-24 to prompt a Coastal timeout. Out of the timeout, Coastal was able to cut the deficit down to six at 37-31 but Harrells was having no part of a comeback. The Lady Crusaders responded with a quick five-point spurt to push the lead back into double digits at 42-31. A 4-point play by Coastal Christian to end the period cut the deficit back to seven at 42-35 headed to the fourth.

The fourth quarter would progress with the Lady Centurions unable to make any real comeback effort as Harrells would cruise on to victory, 59-46.

After the game, Harrells head coach Wayne Cannady was pleased with his seniors’ poise and ability to step up against a scrappy Coastal Christian squad.

“Our girls played hard and really well. Terrific job by our seniors stepping up on senior night. Sierra Votaw is our go-to leader and the team did a good job of getting her the ball,” Cannady said. “Madison Tart and Tyler Evans, both seniors, stepped up and made some big shots that we really needed. Proud of the effort tonight against a tough Coastal team.”

Leading scorers for Harrells were Votaw with 24, Evans with 11 and Tart adding 10.

The Lady Crusaders will be back in action Thursday as they travel to take on Fayetteville Academy.

Sierra Votaw goes up for two points on Tuesday night against Coastal Christian. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Votaw.jpg Sierra Votaw goes up for two points on Tuesday night against Coastal Christian.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

