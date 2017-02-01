Crusaders notch Senior Night victory

Celebrating Senior Night, the Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders basketball team hosted Coastal Christian on Tuesday night in NCISAA Coastal Rivers League action. The Crusaders overcame a tenacious first half fight by the Centurions to pull away for the victory, 66-53.

The Crusaders got out to a solid start and gradually built a seven point lead at 16-9 but a buzzer-beating shot by the Centurions cut the deficit to 16-11 at the end of the first period.

Harrells scored the first two points of the second quarter to reclaim a seven point lead but Coastal Christian began to gradually chip away at the lead. The Centurions finally tied the game up at 21-21, followed by the teams trading baskets to another tie score of 28-28.

Coastal got their first lead of the game with two minutes to go in the first half, at 30-28, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer would give Harrells the lead back for good at 33-30 at the half.

The Crusaders seized control of the game in the second half as they mounted an 11-0 early lead to build a double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Harrells’ defense stiffened as they held Coastal Christian at bay, outscoring the Centurions 33-23 to take the 66-53 victory.

After the game, Harrells head coach Clayton Hall credited the Crusader defense in the second half with the victory.

“We were a little disappointed with our defense in the first half, but in the second half we started defending a little better. Going forward we’d like to try to play well the full 32 minutes, especially with a big game coming up against Fayetteville Academy,” Hall stated.

The big game against Fayetteville Academy is slated for Thursday and will be a battle for tops in the conference. Fayetteville Academy took the victory in the previous meeting by the 62-58 score. That loss is Harrells’ only blemish in league play while Fayetteville Academy sits undefeated.

Leading scorers for Harrells were Jalen Washington with 24 points, Jalen Miller with 10 and Corey Pruitt with eight.

