Hobbton doubles up Neuse Charter

The Hobbton men’s basketball team had a big 85-40 win at Neuse Charter Tuesday night.

The Wildcats outscored Neuse Charter 19-8 in the first quarter and kept going, picking up 22 points in the second quarter for a 41-17 lead at the half. In the third quarter, Neuse had their best effort with a 17-point quarter but still trailed by 32 points, 66-34, after three quarters. Hobbton added 19 against 6 for Neuse Charter in the final frame.

For the Wildcats, Omar Farrior had 28 points. Jusen Bell had 15, Raekwon Bryant had 13, Cody Stewart had eight and Josh Blue tossed in seven points.

After the game, Hobbton coach Alphonza Hooper said he wasn’t sure how his team would respond with having one starter missing.

“Walter Thompson was out, but we came out and just played hard. I told our guys we had to correct some things on defense. They have a good point guard about 6 foot 2 that hurt us in the first half the first time we played them here. So, our emphasis was on stopping him. My guys came out and basically took him out of the ballgame. I think our pressure defense bothered them all night long,” said Hooper. “We just played as a group with real good defense.”

The coach credited several of his key players for their performances.

“Hats off to Omar Farrior. He is shooting the basketball really well. He had 28 points. Right now he is averaging about 24 points a game. Raekwon Bryant and several other guys are really playing well. Jusen Bell stepped in scored 15 points. One of our weaknesses has been at the free throw line. We hit 23 of 29. We have stepped up in that area,” said Hooper. “Now we just need to concentrate on getting ready for James Kenan Friday night. I hope the fans will come out and pack the house to see us play. It will be a real tough ball game.”

Hooper noted that he played everybody on the team, including freshman DeCorris Morrison, who moved up from JV.

The Wildcats host James Kenan Friday night.

In a recent home game against Neuse Charter, Raekwon Bryant gets some air on his way for two points. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HHS.jpg In a recent home game against Neuse Charter, Raekwon Bryant gets some air on his way for two points.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.