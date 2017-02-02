Hobbton dominates

Hobbton and Lakewood dominated the Carolina 1-A conference championship at Lakewood Wednesday afternoon. Hobbton’s men and women both won first place in conference with point totals of 165 and 163, respectively. Lakewood’s men had a total of 127 while Lakewood’s women had a total of 155.

Next up, Hobbton will have 16 athletes compete at the NCHSAA 1A/2A Indoor State Championship across 11 different events. They earned qualification by hitting high achieving marks that were set by the North Carolina Coaches Association. The meet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem, N.C.

“What a day — I am so excited for this team,” commented Hobbton track coach Jeff Klaves. “This marks the second straight year both teams have won the Carolina 1A Conference Championship and makes it three in a row for the men. It was refreshing to see the team rally around one another. Every student-athlete and every event all has a purpose when you are fighting for a team title. The encouragement, the cheers and the hugs were huge out-pours of emotion. And, trust me, every part of that makes a difference. They did not want to let each other down.”

In the men’s 55-meter dash, Hobbton’s Josh Polk was first with a time of 6.50, Cashawn Hamilton of James Kenan was second with a 6.66. Lakewood’s Carsell Bennett was fourth at 6.78 and Quamaine Williams was fifth at 6.79. Tylyia Triggs of Neuse Charter won the women’s 55-meter dash with a time of 7.90. Morgan Bonner of Lakewood was second at 8.20 and Norma Vallejo of Hobbton was third at 8.30.

Hobbton picked up a first in the men’s 4×200 with a time of 1:37 followed by Lakewood at 1:37.7. Hobbton’s girls got the win in the women’s 4×200 with a time of 2:02.5 followed by Lakewood at 2:07.3.

Akili Underwood of Lakewood placed second in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 11 inches. Hobbton’s Luis Gonzales place third, and Keith Hair placed fourth with a distance of 31 feet, 10 inches and Alex Thompson was fifth at 31 feet. Lakelyn Bass of Hobbton won the women’s triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 5.5 inches. Michaela McPhail of Lakewood was second with a distance of 29 feet, 10.5 inches. Labria Williams and Morgan Bonner, both from Lakewood, took fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the men’s high jump, Lakewood took second, third and fourth. Shawn Andrew jumped 5 feet, 6 inches; Carsell Bennett jumped 5 feet, 4 inches; and Quamaine Williams jumped 5 feet, 2 inches. Hobbton’s Bass won the girls high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 8 inches. Lakewood’s McPhail and Emily Jackson were third and fourth with jumps of 4 feet, 6 inches and 4 feet, 2 inches.

Austin Sullivan of Princeton won the men’s 1000-meter run in 2:51. Hobbton’s Sean Silcott was second with a time of 2:59.11 and Urial Cruz was third at 3:11.6. Ashley Hinterleiter of Hobbton won the women’s 1000-meter run in 3:45. Crystal Rubio took second at 4:17 and Lakewood’s Rodrema Anderson was third with a time of 4:19.

Hobbton took the top two spots in the men’s 500-meter dash. Victor Aguirre was first with a time of 1:16.7 and Montrell Parker was second at 1:17.6. Oscar Pacheco placed fourth at 1:21.1. In the women’s 500-meter dash, Hobbton took first and second with Janet Thompson finishing in 1:29 and India Alston finishing in 1:30. Lakewood’s Alexis Sessoms was third at 1:30.4.

Lakewood had the only participants in the men’s 55-meter hurdles. Dylan Ivey was first at 9.76 seconds, Harold Faison was second at 10.72 and Derrick Mitchell was third at 11.00. In the women’s 55-meter hurdles, Neuse Charter’s Tylyia Triggs was first with a time of 10.00 seconds. McPhail of Lakewood was second at 10:30 and Hobbton’s Thompson was third at 10.3 and Celine Marrison was fourth at 10.5.

Hobbton’s men won the 4×400 with a time of 3:48.3. Lakewood’s men were third at 4:10.90. Hobbton was first in the women’s 4×400 with a time of 4:51.8. Lakewood was second at 4:59.5.

Josh Polk of Hobbton took top honors in the men’s 300-meter dash with a time of 37.60. Raekwon Bryant was third with a time of 38.80. In the women’s 300-meter dash, Hobbton’s Thompson took first with a time of 50.90 and India Alston was second at 51.10. Rolanda Parker of Lakewood was third with a time of 52.00.

Hobbton took the top two spots in the men’s shot put with Donnie Davis being first with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches. Eddie Whitted was second at 36 feet, 11 inches. Bennett of Lakewood was third at 34 feet, 2.5 inches. Women’s shot put saw Neuse Charter take first. Lakewood’s Labria Williams was third with a throw of 27 feet, 4.5 inches. Kierre Howard was fifth at 23 feet, 10.5 inches.

In the men’s 4×800 meter relay, Hobbton was first with a time of 9:35.70. Lakewood was third at 10:28.70. In the women’s 4×800 meter relay, Hobbton was first at 13:40.00, while Lakewood was third at 10:28.70.

In the 1600-meter run, Princeton’s Austin Sullivan was first with a time of 5:01.60. Xavier McLamb of Hobbton was second at 5:19.50. Hinterleiter of Hobbton took first place in the women’s 1600-meter run with a time of 6:23.00. Jana Hunter of Lakewood was second at 7:19.00.

Dylan Ivey of Lakewood took top honors in the men’s pole vault with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches. Justin Atkins Gary Hall of Hobbton tied for second with a jump of 8 feet, 6 inches. Lakewood’s McPhail took second in the women’s, with a jump of 5 feet.

In the men’s 3200-meter run, Princeton’s Sullivan was again first with a time of 11:06.50. McLamb of Hobbton was second at 11:30.70 and David Torres-Molina was third at 12:06.50. In the women’s 3200 meter run, Hobbton’s Hinterleiter dominated with a time of 14.08. Lakewood’s Hunter was second at 17:37.00 and Alexis Sessoms was third at 17:39.00.

Quamaine Williams of Lakewood won the long jump competition with a jump of 19 feet 3 inches. Hobbton’s Bryant was second with a jump of 18 feet, 5 inches. Andrew and Underwood, both of Lakewood, took third and fourth with jumps of 18 feet, 1 inch and 18 feet, even.

Hobbton’s Bass was first in the women’s long jump with a distance of 16 feet 4 inches. Lakewood’s Kierre Howard was third with a jump of 13 feet 6.5 inches and Labria Williams was fifth at 12 feet 10.5 inches.

“Above all, I am proud of every student giving it everything they had,” Klaves said. “Everyone looks at track and field as an individual sport, but on days like today, you realize how much a team matters around you. The unsung heroes are the athletes that worked hard to earn those fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place finishes. Proud day, proud moment and most definitely a proud coach.”

Lakewood coach Darren Hulen echoed that.

“I’m really proud of our boys and girls team effort all season long,” he said.

Competing in the State Championships next week will be: Hinterleiter in the 3200 meter run; Lakelyn Bass in long jump, high jump, and pole vault; India Alston, Janet Thompson, Denisse Sada and Norma Vallejo in 4×200 relay; 4×400 relay will have Alston, Thompson, Vallejo, and Bass with alternates Yocelyn Rivera and Celine Marrison.

On the men’s side, Josh Polk in the 55-meter dash (number 2 in the state), 300 meter dash (number 1 in the state) and 500-meter dash, as well as Bryant in the 300-meter dash (number 3 in the state). Aguirre will also compete in the 500 meter dash.

The 4×200-meter relay team consisting of Aguirre, Josh Polk, Montrell Parker and Bryant with alternates Oscar Pacheco and Luis Ibarra will be competing. In the 4×400-meter relay, Victor Aguirre, Polk, Pacheco and Bryant will compete with alternates Parker and Sean Silcott.

Justin Adkins will compete in the pole vault.

Qualifying for state from Lakewood are McPhail for high jump. Bennett, Underwood, Andrew, and Quamaine Williams qualified for the 4×200 relay. Williams qualified for long jump, Bennett qualified in high jump and Ivey for pole vault.

In the women’s 4×400 relay, Rodrema Anderson, Majesty Boykin, Alexis Sessoms and Jana Hunter qualified.

Akili Underwood is handing baton to Javier Medel in a relay. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_track-1.jpg Akili Underwood is handing baton to Javier Medel in a relay. Ashley Hinterleiter runs in one of her 3 events. She was first in the 1000 meter run, the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_track-2.jpg Ashley Hinterleiter runs in one of her 3 events. She was first in the 1000 meter run, the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run. Lakelyn Bass competes in the triple jump. She won the triple jump, the high jump and the long jump. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_track-3.jpg Lakelyn Bass competes in the triple jump. She won the triple jump, the high jump and the long jump. Donny Davis throws the shot put. He won first in the men’s shot put. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_track-4.jpg Donny Davis throws the shot put. He won first in the men’s shot put.

Men, women’s teams win conference again

By David Johnson Sports Writer

