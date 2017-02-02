Coach Crump throws in towel

Unaware of the events the evening would bring, Harrells Christian Academy volleyball and girls JV basketball head coach Wendy Crumpler took the floor for her final home game. After 15 years, Crumpler is “throwing in the towel,” a phrase used by former player Haylee Parks as she spread the news via social medial of Crumpler’s special surprise night.

The evening definitely started on a positive note as Crumpler’s JV team defeated the Coastal Christian Lady Centurions, a team that had previously beaten the Lady Crusaders just two weeks prior.

Crumpler later stated that the realization of this being her last game hadn’t really hit her until she was in the locker room prior to the game.

“It just dawn on me,” she said. “I told the girls before the game that, with this being my last game, they better not give me anything less than their best.”

Their best is exactly what the coach got as they avenged the earlier loss.

“The only thing that makes me really mad is when I don’t get your best effort, but they played their behinds off and got the win,” Crumpler said.

After the JV girls got their win, the varsity girls team, filled with members that Crumpler influenced, followed suit with a victory, picking up their 13th win of the season.

At the conclusion of the varsity girls game, it was time to celebrate senior night. One of the members of the Class of 2017 is Harley Crumpler, daughter of Wendy Crumpler and husband, Kelly.

Then, it was time for that magic moment.

During halftime of the boys game, the voice of Haylee Parks come through the speakers: “Coach Crump, Coach Crump, come here,” Parks echoed, motioning for Crumpler to come onto the court.

Parks, a 2014 three-sport graduate, then paid homage to the coach before a gym filled with Harrells faithful. Among many compliments Parks paid to Crumpler, the highlight of the Parks’ speech is the emphasis of the former team motto. “Good, better, best, never let it rest. Until your good is better and your better is best,” it read.

“To this day she always encourages all of her players, present and past, to put the right foot forward,” Parks said in her speech. “She connects with her players in more than just the athletic field; she takes them in as one of her own, encouraging us to be the best all-around person that we can be. Although it wasn’t volleyball or basketball season, she would still support her girls and stand out in between the soccer and softball field watching and cheering on all of her players. I’m thankful that God placed such a loving and great coach into my life almost 10 years ago to shape me into a better all around person.”

Crumpler was then joined on the gym floor by many of her former players, who presented her with a gift. A video was then played encapsulating not only her coaching career but also her personal life, as messages of warm regards by her husband, daughter, colleagues and others were scattered through the video.

After a standing ovation by stands from both schools, Crumpler retreated to the upstairs balcony where she was surrounded by loved ones to enjoy a reception. Crumpler admitted that even though she noticed a couple of former friends that she hadn’t seen in years sitting in the stands, she never made the connection they were there for her.

“I’m just blown away. I was not expecting this at all. Apparently there was a conglomeration going on that I just never noticed. Even if I had, it just never clicked in my head,” she conceded.

As Crumpler throws in the towel, she leaves behind a successful legacy of multiple playoffs appearances, preseason volleyball tournament championships, and most recently, Coastal Rivers Conference Coach of the Year last year in volleyball. Crumpler said she loves the game, and loves teaching it to the girls she loves.

Wendy Crumpler poses with her family. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wendy1.jpg Wendy Crumpler poses with her family. Courtesy photo Wendy Crumpler pictured with former players who showed up to honor her during a recent ceremony. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wendy2.jpg Wendy Crumpler pictured with former players who showed up to honor her during a recent ceremony. Courtesy photo Coach of the HCA volleyball and JV girls basketball team, Wendy Crumpler coaches during her last game. Here, she is pictured with player Cameron Simpson. The team earned a victory in Crumpler’s final game. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_wendy-3.jpg Coach of the HCA volleyball and JV girls basketball team, Wendy Crumpler coaches during her last game. Here, she is pictured with player Cameron Simpson. The team earned a victory in Crumpler’s final game. Courtesy photo Haylee Parks talks about the influence Wendy Crumpler has had in her life as her coach. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_wendy-4.jpg Haylee Parks talks about the influence Wendy Crumpler has had in her life as her coach. Courtesy photo

Former players, family pay tribute to dedicated career at HCA

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.