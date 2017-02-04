Tigers pull away to defeat Hobbton

The Hobbton Wildcats boys basketball team lost a barn burner to league leading James Kenan Friday night. The final was 84-71; however, the game was much closer than the final score would suggest.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 8-2 lead but the Tigers were able to tie it up with just under 4:00 left in the first quarter. The game was then tied at scores of 11 and 13 before the Tigers took their first lead at 15-13 with 3:13 left in the period. The two teams traded the lead throughout the remainder of the quarter but it would conclude with a 27-22 James Kenan lead.

The lead changes continued in the second quarter en route to a tie score at 39- 39 with 1:28 left before the break and the half would come to a close with things all tied up 42-42.

In the second half, the intensity of the game continued but James Kenan was able to slowly pull away, going up by 11 at the end of the third.

In the final quarter, the Wildcats were able to get the lead down to six points before the Tigers opened it up again and coasted on home for the 84-71 victory.

Leading scorers for Hobbton were Omar Farrior who had 19, Raekwon Bryant 16, Cody Stewart 10, and Walter Thompson added nine.

Daryl McCaster of James Kenan lead all scorers with 24 while Kamel Smith added 21, Tadarius Wallace had 12 and Amante Donaldson chipped in six.

“It was a tough loss tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Alphonza Hooper. “We had a good day at practice yesterday working on their press. We felt pretty good there at the half with the scored tied at 42. During the break I told my guys they were going to turn up the intensity in the second half (and) we were going to have to sustain. We are a little short on numbers. He played five in and five out and I think that wore us down a little bit. However, we have no excuses because we made some costly turnovers. Also, they sped us up some to cause us to commit turnovers. Against this team, you can’t have turnovers. I’m proud of the way my guys fought to the end. Late in the game they got the momentum and we just couldn’t get it back. I am proud of the crowd we had tonight and would like to thank those who came out to support us.”

“Hobbton has a good team. Those three guards are as good as any in the league,” said James Kenan coach Jeff Byrd. “I think Hobbton played a lot harder than we did. We just played in spurts on defense. If we give up 70 points a game, we just can’t compete because we’re not a team that can score that many points. Defense is what has gotten us where we are but they broke our press like it was nothing. We were just lackadaisical some times but I’ll give Hobbton (credit for) some of that because they forced us to do some things we didn’t want to do.”

The Wildcats will go to North Duplin Tuesday night and finish the regular season at home Thursday night with senior night.

Hobbton’s Raekwon Bryant drives the lane for 2 of his 16 points. Hobbton’s Raekwon Bryant drives the lane for 2 of his 16 points.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.