Lady Tigers rip Hobbton

Hobbton’s girls varsity basketball team hosted James Kenan on Friday night in Carolina 1A Conference play. The game was a lopsided effort as the Lady Wildcats found themselves on the wrong side of a blowout, losing 59-17.

The game was already slipping away from Hobbton by the end of the first period as the Lady Wildcats could only score two points and fell behind 16-2 after the first quarter of play.

The second quarter wasn’t any better for Hobbton. Even though they manufactured a little more offensive production – scoring six points this quarter – James Kenan tacked on an additional 23 points to surge ahead 39-8 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers cruised on to victory in the second half as they hit the 40-point continuous clock mercy rule with about 2:00 still remaining in the third quarter.

At the end of the game, James Kenan would head home with the 59-17 victory.

Coaches comments, scores, and stats were not immediately available at the conclusion of the game.

Hobbton will conclude their basketball season this week as they celebrate Senior Night on Thursday.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

