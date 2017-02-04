Lady Raiders dominate Trask

The Midway Lady Raiders hosted the Trask Lady Titans on Friday night in a game that pit these two conference foes against one another for the second time this week. Much like earlier in the week, Midway won going away, defeating their opponent 60-23 in a contest that got out of hand in the first quarter.

Trask took an early 2-0 lead but the Lady Raiders mounted a 19-5 run to close the opening frame out with a 19-7 lead.

The situation didn’t get any better for Trask in the second quarter as offensive production was lacking for the Lady Titans. Midway outscored their opponent 19-5 in the second quarter to take a sizeable 36-12 lead at the half.

The downhill spiral continued in the third quarter as once again Trask failed to muster up much offense. The Lady Raiders defense stifled the Lady Titans all game long and that effort was especially evident in the third quarter as Midway held Trask to just four points and took a commanding 55-16 lead into the final frame.

With the clock running non-stop in the final quarter of play, the Lady Raiders cruised on out to victory, 60-23.

Lady Raider head coach Allen McLamb was pleased with his team after their win.

“We played well tonight, I’m proud of our effort. We have a big week next week so we were trying some new things to prepare for that and to ensure ourselves that we’re ready,” McLamb stated.

Midway had offensive production from 10 of its 11 players. Leah Williams and Logan Baggett each had 11 while Tatyana Soloman added 10.

The rest of Midway’s scorers were Madee Royal with eight, JJ Sankey six, Alyssa Wrench and Kasey McLamb each had four, and Hannah Lucas, Alexis Jackson, and Karizma Smith all had two points.

Midway will be back in action on Monday night as they host North Johnston in a non-conference make-up game. Followed by that, Midway will travel to West Bladen on Tuesday before returning home for Senior Night against Union on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Amid a trio of defenders, Midway’s Tatyana Soloman looks for two of her 10 points on Friday night. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tatyana.jpg Amid a trio of defenders, Midway’s Tatyana Soloman looks for two of her 10 points on Friday night.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

