Raiders Cruise

Midway’s varsity boys basketball team was in action on Friday night as they faced off against Trask for the second time this week. Just like the first meeting between the two, Midway stormed away and took a 67-48 victory to improve their record.

Trask actually got out to a quick start to open up a modest 13-6 lead midway through the first period before the Raiders began chipping away. Midway drained a 3-pointer for a quick 3-0 lead but Trask mounted a 7-0 run to go ahead 7-3 en route to their 13-6 lead. The Raiders, however, strung together a run of their own to trim the deficit to 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Midway’s Austin Raynor scored a quick layup at the start of the second quarter to tie the game up at 13-13, which was followed by a jumper by Colby Pope to give Midway the lead back at 15-13, which capped off a 9-0 run. The teams traded a pair of baskets to make the score 17-17 but Jamar Autry banked in a layup to give Midway a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Raider offense was beginning to catch fire as they took a 34-23 lead into the half.

Out of the break, Midway gradually extended its lead thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers by Raynor and Malik Sankey, extening the margin to 46-30. The quarter came to a close with Midway ahead 50-32.

Throughout the fourth quarter, Trask appeared poised to make a run at the Raiders but the Titans could never put together a substantial effort as Midway cruised on to victory, 67-48.

After the game, Raider head coach Matthew Creech expressed satisfaction with his teams overall play.

“We didn’t come out with intensity initially but in the second half we played with much more aggression, especially on defense. We know we’ve got to be peaking and I think our offense is starting to gel as we’re getting into a nice rotation,” the coach said.

Leading the scoring for Midway was Jamar Autry with 17 points, Austin Raynor with 16, and Greg Orr had 10.

Rounding out the scoring for Midway is Malik Sankey and Colby Pope each with nine, Griffin Williams four, and Austin Marley contributed two.

With the win, Midway improves to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in the Four County Conference.

They will be back in action on Monday for a non-conference game against North Johnston before concluding conference play with a road game at West Bladen on Tuesday followed by Senior Night on Thursday as they host Union.

Midway’s Adam Butler drives the baseline versus Trask on Friday http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Adam-Butler.jpg Midway’s Adam Butler drives the baseline versus Trask on Friday

Autry, Raynor key for Midway

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

