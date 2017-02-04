Leopards Cruise

Hosting the Cougars of Neuse Charter, the Lakewood Leopards boys varsity basketball team put on a show, knocking down shot after shot, especially from the three point range, to leave the Cougars shellshocked following a 76-37 loss.

After getting off to a slow start, Lakewood quickly found their way and never looked back. The Leopards were outstanding from beyond the arc, seemingly swishing every 3-pointer they took. Zach Tanner, returning for Lakewood from a bad ankle injury, got in on the action and drained a three of his own as the Leopards bench celebrated their teammate making a huge burst back onto the scene.

At the end of the first quarter, Lakewood had a 16-8 lead, but this was only a small preview of what was to come, as nearly every player got in on the scoring action.

The Leopards continued to pour it on the Cougars and led by 15 points, 40-25, by the halftime break.

The pounding only got worse for Neuse Charter as Lakewood scored 30 points in the third quarter alone. The Cougars were simply unable to stop the sharpshooting Leopards, even when the shooter was well defended.

Lakewood’s Johnny Owens, who led the team with 27 points, had a stellar night as he scored only eight fewer points than the entire Cougars team together. Owens gashed the Cougars, knocking down five 3-pointers on the night as he was unstoppable and did most of his scoring in the first three quarters as he was rested in the fourth. Owens, however, was eager to be put back in, hoping to hit the 30-point mark and was jokingly begging his coach on the bench to be put back in.

Leopards head coach Sylvester Pittman insinuated that the win was his team’s best of the season, as he was able to give everybody a chance to play. He also was proud of how his team played after a slow start. “We started a little flat, but then our defense got going,” Pittman said.

The Leopards improve to 9-8 overall and 7-4 in the Carolina 1A Conference with the win.

Neuse Charter head coach Dale Ham did not have much to say after the loss, only that his team did not bring enough intensity. “We did not have effort,” Ham admitted.

His team falls to 2-19 overall and is still looking for a win in the conference as the Cougars are 0-12.

