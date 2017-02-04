Lady Cougars hammer Lakewood

The Lakewood girls varsity basketball team was back in action Friday night as they took on the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars in Carolina 1A Basketball action. It was a tough night for the Lady Leopards as they were throttled by the visiting Cougars, 60-30.

The Lady Cougars got off to a strong start and continued to mercilessly pour it on, leading 15-5 at the end of the first quarter after hitting a pair of 3-pointers to end the quarter on a high note.

The high-flying Lady Cougars didn’t look back as they were able to draw fouls on nearly every possession and sink the free throws. Seizing the opportunity to take control of the game for good, Neuse Charter used a 10-5 run in the second quarter to go up by 15 at the break, leading 25-10.

The third quarter is when Neuse Charter really caught fire, draining shot after shot and never letting the Lady Leopards form any kind of comeback. Lakewood looked out of place all game and was never able to mount any sort of run to make the game exciting. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Cougars had run away with the game, nearly doubling the points they had scored in the first two quarters to take a 41-19 lead.

Neuse Charter cruised in the fourth and final quarter, and won in resounding fashion, 60-30.

Lakewood head coach Vonnie McNeil was nearly speechless after the game, unable to explain why her team just cannot seem to find any footing. “We just weren’t in-sync again and we got outhustled on every play tonight. We are going to learn someday. It’s a young team.” McNeil stated. The Leopards fall to 3-13 overall and 2-9 in the conference.

Neuse Charter head coach Daniel Casey praised the Cougars for how well they played defensively. “Defensively we did a great job, and we rebounded well too.” Casey said. With the win, the Cougars improve to 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the conference.

For Lakewood, Sallena Oates led the way with 12 points, Tamia Rich had 10 points, Kiarye Bailey had five points, and Sha’Asia Hamilton wrapped it up with three points.

For Neuse Charter, McKenna Kersat had 17 points, Lacey Jones had 14 points, Kiondra Webb had 12, Kayla Hann had 11, Emalee Noles had four, and Dargan Harris had two.

Sha'Asia Hamilton plays tight defense during Friday night's loss to Neuse Charter.

By Adam Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@civitasmedia.com.

