Lady Horses defeat West Bladen

The Lady Dark Horses of Clinton (11-0, 18-2) and the Lady Knights of West Bladen (7-4, 11-0) battled hard on Friday night in Clinton. But Clinton star, Mikayla Boykin scored 38 points, including seven three-pointers from beyond the arc, to give the Four County Conference-leading Lady Horses a 48-point win over West Bladen, 88-40.

“She’s a special player for our team,” said Coach Chris Owens. “Not only is she a great player but she has all the tools she needs averaging over 40 points per game including 5 assists and 5 steals per game. She’s the captain of the court.”

In the first quarter, the Lady Horses came out red hot scoring 30 points while holding West Bladen to only 11. Boykin’s 13 points and Alex Canady’s 8 points really got the ball rolling.

“Our pressure defense was pivotal in the first quarter making it difficult for West Bladen to run a play and causing them to have to alter their shots,” noted Owens.

In the second quarter, Ashlyn Williams got in on the action, scoring nine points while Boykin added another eight, giving Clinton a 54-24 half time lead.

Despite all the efforts by the Lady Knights, they had no answer to stopping Boykin who came out in the second half dropping three consecutive threes, including three of four from the charity stripe. Clinton outscored West Bladen 21-8 in the third quarter to take a 75-32 lead heading to the fourth and final frame.

In the fourth period, Clinton jumped out to a 13-8 run putting them up by 40 points. Owens emptied his bench, allowing his reserves to get in some playing times.When the horn sounded, the Lady Horses took win number 19 on the year with an 88-40 victory.

For Clinton, Boykin led all scorers with her 38 points. Canady also played very well, nailing 22 and Williams added 18.

Following the game Coach Owens said the trio of Boykin, Canady, and Williams is a tough combination to beat.

“They all display talent, leadership, a burning desire to be the best. Each of them are tremendous on the court and great competitors,” added Owens.

Friday night was also a special night for Dark Horse basketball simply because it was the Pink Out game in honor of former North Carolina State Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow. Yow battled cancer for over 20 years while continuing to coach. After three bouts with the horrible disease she succumbed to cancer, but not without a fight to the end.

One of Yow’s sayings is “when life kicks you, let it kick you forward”.

The money collected will go toward the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Owens concluded by saying he personally knew Coach Yow, so tonight was a little more emotional.

“I’m very proud of my team for wanting to help by finding a cure for this deadly disease.”

Clinton’s win puts them all alone at the top of the standings at 12-0 in the conference.

They will face Trask on Monday night at 6 p.m.

Pink-out game honors Cancer Research

