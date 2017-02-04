The Clinton Dark Horses welcomed West Bladen on Friday night for a hard-fought battle on the hardwood. Clinton was seeking their 12th win of conference play to remain undefeated while West Bladen was hoping to give the Horses their first loss in Four County Conference play. Despite a gallant effort by West Bladen, the Horses overcame a slow start and erupted in the second half, going on to beat the Knights, 72-52. With the win, Clinton clinches the regular season Four County Conference championship with just two games remaining.

The Dark Horses got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but following a pair of three pointers, they were able to jump out to a 14-8 lead.

The Knights fought back, going on a 12-8 run in the second quarter to close the deficit to only two points, 22-20 at the half.

“West Bladen is making us play their game, the way they wanted us to play by slowing the game down,” Coach Randy Jordan told his team at halftime. “I told our team that was unacceptable, we have to pick up tempo at both ends of the floor,”

When Clinton come out in the second half, they did just what the coach told them to do, scoring 50 points in the second half. The Dark Horses went on a 22-8 run in the third quarter to take a 44-28 lead.

In the fourth quarter the Knights mounted a run of their, cutting the deficit to 52-41. The Horses called a time-out and went into a spread offense and delaying the game to milk the clock and make the Knights chase after them. As a result, West Bladen resorted to fouling, allowing the lead to hold following made free throws for Clinton who shot 90% from the line.

“We did a great job in the second half controlling the pace and speeding up the game,” noted Jordan.

“Another thing we talked about was picking up the defensive intensity, we played harder on defense in the second half than we did on offense. This pressure defense translated into easy baskets on transition. If we can do that this will be a special group,” asserted Jordan.

With the win, Clinton now stands at 19-2 overal and 12-0 in the conference. Clinton concludes the regular season this week with an away game at Heide Trask on Tuesday, followed by Senior Night on Thursday against Wallace-Rose Hill

