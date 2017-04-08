Boykin selected AP Player of Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt and Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin are the Associated Press high school basketball players of the year in North Carolina.

Surratt earned seven of a possible 14 votes from sports writers statewide to earn the men’s award in results released Friday. Boykin had 12 votes for the women’s award.

Both players headlined the AP all-state team announced earlier this week and joined Northside Jacksonville men’s coach Tony Marshburn and Northern Guilford women’s coach Kim Furlough as individual award winners.

Surratt is the first player to win AP player of the year awards in both football and men’s basketball. He also was selected the offensive player of the year in football, the sport he’ll play at Wake Forest.

Boykin, a Duke signee, set North Carolina High School Athletic Association scoring records for both a game and a season, scoring 63 points against Pender County and 1,159 points for the year.

Coby White of Wilson Greenfield had three votes for the men’s award while Wendell Moore Jr. of Concord Cox Mill had two. In women’s voting, two players — Elissa Cunane of Northern Guilford and Janelle Bailey of Charlotte Providence Day — had one vote apiece.

It’s been a huge couple of years for the Surratt family. Older brother Chazz Surratt was selected the 2016 offensive player of the year in football, and enrolled at North Carolina to play for coach Larry Fedora.

“It feels really good to be a part of N.C. history like this,” the younger Surratt said. “It’s where I live, where I grew up, where my family lives.”

Younger brother Sage Surratt is a two-time all-state selection in both basketball and football, dating back to his time at East Lincoln, and was voted to both of this year’s teams unanimously. He averaged 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Lincolnton, and his 2,951 career points are second in NCHSAA history only to JamesOn Curry, who had 3,307 points from 2000-04. His career scoring average of 27.1 points ranks third in state history.

“I like to play fast. … We’ve always been big on fast tempo,” Surratt said. “Last year, with Chazz being the point guard, I’d always be running down the court, and this year it was just me taking it coast to coast, really.”

Boykin also seemingly could score at will for Clinton. She averaged 37.6 points and added 13.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 5.7 steals while twice setting the NCHSAA single-game scoring record and earning championship game MVP honors while leading Clinton to the 2-A title.

Not surprisingly, she faced constant attention from opponents who would make her the focus of their box-and-one defenses.

“Move without the ball, pass to my teammates and automatically sprint to the basket,” Boykin said. “My teammates found me in the open spots, and that made it easier for me to score.”

Clinton senior adds to accolades