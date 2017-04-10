Midway soccer duo signs

Midway senior soccer players Brandon Rodriguez and Uvaldo Acosta signed Letters of Intent on Thursday to continue their play at the collegiate level. Surrounded by family, friends, teachers and coaches, Rodriguez signed his letter of intent with Methodist University while Acosta signed with William Peace University.

Academically, Rodriguez has enjoyed much success during his time at Midway High School. He has maintained a GPA of 3.7 and is a member of the Beta Club and the Career and Technical Education Honor Society.

Rodriguez acknowledged that his philosophy for success is hard work, a testament that he hopes will inspire others.

“I would like to say that if there is anyone who believes they can’t do something they truly love, then start believing right now,” asserted Rodriguez. “With hard work and dedication you can get anywhere. There are no limits to what you can do, and if one door closes then remember that you can knock on many more that are willing to open to give you an opportunity.”

He is hoping that his hard work will continue to pay off at the collegiate level.

“Other than playing soccer, my goal is to stay organized and obtain my Bachelor’s Degree,” he continued.

Rodriguez also admitted that there are several options on the table once he has completed his collegiate career.

“I have different ideas for plans after college. One is to get a job in the field of Forensic Science or go into the Physician Assistant Program. I also want to do my best in college soccer to see if it could lead me to the next level.”

Acosta’s story is nearly identical.

Acosta has also enjoyed great success academically during his time at Midway. He has maintained a GPA of 4.0 and is also a member of the Beta Club and CTE Honor Society.

Acosta says that focusing and determination during his time at college is important to him as he strives to be successful.

“Since I’m going to have to focus on soccer and school at the same time it’s going to be a little difficult managing everything at the same time but I know it’s possible. I’m going to strive for high grades while also understanding everything that is being taught. I plan to develop little by little in order to be the best I can,” Acosta stated.

He notes that continuing his soccer career after college is one of his goals but also says that some of his other goals are maintaining his career and maybe even starting a business.

Both students note positive memories when reflecting back on their time at Midway, acknowledging that their fondest memories are times spent with friends and family, and both have garnered high praises from their mentors.

Athletic director Beth Best shared positive remarks on both athletes and also encourages others to strive for their dreams.

“Midway’s athletic department is very excited and proud of Brandon and Uvaldo. These boys have worked hard in the classroom and on the soccer field in order to reach the next level of play. Their dedication and commitment compliments their desire to play college soccer. It is a honor and privilege at any level to be put on a collegiate roster, and even though they will be playing at rival schools, they will always be a Raider,” she said

“As an athletic department, Midway looks forward to encouraging more students to make their dream of playing at the college level a reality. Not every athlete is 6-foot-4 and can run a 5-minute mile in order to reach a Division 1 or 2 team, but athletes with drive, passion and commitment can play somewhere at the collegiate level and be successful. And, when they do, we will be there to honor and support them,” she concluded.

Midway head soccer coach Allen McLamb also had high praises for his former athletes.

“Just proud of how hard they have worked and hope I have done enough to have them prepared for the next level,” McLamb stated. “They are both hard working athletes and have strong family backing that will be there for them.”

“I am glad that I had the opportunity to be a part of their high school experience and for that I have been blessed,” McLamb concluded.

One thing is clear, with the strong support from their family and community, as well as their determination both academically and athletically, the sky is definitely the limit for Rodriguez and Acosta to reach their dreams.

Midway High School soccer standouts Brandon Rodriguez, left, and Uvaldo Acosta (seated) signed to play for Methodist and William Peace, respectively. Standing with them, from left, are: Midway academic team Larinda Haight, Mariesha McAdoo, Ginger Naylor, Janet Wrench and Ashley Hartsoe. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_midway1.jpg Midway High School soccer standouts Brandon Rodriguez, left, and Uvaldo Acosta (seated) signed to play for Methodist and William Peace, respectively. Standing with them, from left, are: Midway academic team Larinda Haight, Mariesha McAdoo, Ginger Naylor, Janet Wrench and Ashley Hartsoe. Courtesy photo Midway seniors Brandon Rodriguez, left, and Uvaldo Acosta signed letters of intent. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_midway2.jpg Midway seniors Brandon Rodriguez, left, and Uvaldo Acosta signed letters of intent. Courtesy photo

Rodriguez, Acosta set to play at the collegiate level

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

