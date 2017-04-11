Clinton tennis, soccer earn victories

The Clinton Dark Horses baseball, softball and soccer teams traveled to Wallace-Rose Hill on Monday afternoon, resuming action in Four County Conference play, while the Dark Horse tennis team competed against Spring Creek. The baseball and softball teams had a tough outing as both fell to the Bulldogs, but the tennis and soccer programs continued their winning ways in blowout fashion.

Baseball

Wallace-Rose Hill took the victory over the struggling Dark Horses, 6-1. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the second inning to break a scoreless tie and take the 2-0 lead. That lead held through the sixth inning when they added four more runs to make it 6-0. Clinton added one run to make it 6-1 in the top of the seventh but Wallace-Rose Hill shut down any thoughts of a comeback, sealing the victory, 6-1. Logan Spell recorded Clinton’s lone hit of the game while Greylon Barwick scored the Dark Horses only run. With the loss, Clinton drops to 6-5 overall and 4-5 in the conference. They are back in action on Wednesday with a tough road trip to Midway.

Softball

Wallace-Rose Hill completely overpowered the Lady Dark Horses on Monday evening, winning in blowout fashion, 18-4. The loss drops them to 2-10 overall and 2-7 in the Four County Conference. They are slated for a trip to Midway on Wednesday in another tough conference game.

Girl’s Soccer

The Lady Dark Horses cashed in another dominating effort on Monday, easily defeating the visiting Lady Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill, 9-0. Clinton got a pair of goals from Katey Yang and one goal each from Taylor Spell, Kayla Yang, S. Oseguera, E. Coleman, Reagan Barefoot, and Kam Miller. The win improves them to 13-1-1 overall and 9-0 in the Four County Conference ahead of Tuesday’s dazzling matchup against the No. 1 team in the state, Dixon.

Tennis

The Dark Horse men’s tennis team defeated the Spring Creek Gators by a score of 9-0 Monday afternoon at the Clinton Tennis Complex. Winning all singles matches in straight sets were Zach Darden, Peter Darden, Turner Wells, Cooper Brewen, Nick Brewen, and Trevor Leggett. Completing the sweep in doubles were Peter Darden with Cooper Brewen, Wesley Cowand with Rick Daughtry, and Lukas Jerez with Jared Stephenson. Clinton is now 8-2 on the season and will take on East Duplin Tuesday in Beulaville.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

