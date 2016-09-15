Garland continues step to close ABC store

GARLAND — More and more bottles are continuing to be purchased at town’s Alcohol Beverage Control store. But it’s not customers spending cash.

The store on Ingold Avenue is currently in the process of shutting down after it was closed to the public in August because of outstanding invoices of more than $28,000, according to previous reports. From that amount, approximately $24,000 is delinquent tax amount due for liquor. Currently, $8,355 is in the bank.

To resolve the ABC issue, state employees are phasing out the store and checking the inventory. They also tried to sell the existing inventory to other ABC stores in the area. Mayor Winifred Murphy said Elizabeth town stores were helpful with buying some of the stock.

Leo Skinner, member of the ABC Board, provided an update to Garland Commissioners during the town’s Tuesday meeting. According to Skinner, about one-third of the inventory is left.

“The remaining inventory will be sold this week, boxed up and sent back to Raleigh,” Skinner said.

Town Clerk/Financial Officer Pamela Cashwell was selected to handle the financial process of the transition, which involves paying off bills and Internet access for the store. The locks have been changed and an alarm system has been activated. Cashwell has met several times with the board to handle the transition.

North Carolina is one of 17 control states. Under the Department of Public Safety, the goal of the ABC Commission is to control the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of beverages in North Carolina. During the closing process, auditors met with the Garland board.

The ABC store is now closed in Garland. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ABC_2.jpg The ABC store is now closed in Garland.