Keeping communication open

An avenue of communication opened years ago between the Clinton Police Department and the local Latino population is being maintained on a regular basis, highlighted by a fourth annual meeting held recently to offer community information and further strengthen those relationships.

“This was our fourth year in doing the Latino Community Meeting and it has grown every year,” Chief Jay Tilley remarked. “We are opening communication lines that have been closed in the past because of language and culture barriers. These type meetings have enhanced our ability to provide police services to people that that do not feel included in our community because of immigration issues.”

The meetings serve as a way to bring information about what is going on in the community to the masses — the kind of information about daily services that many who do not speak English may not readily know about. That ranges from information on first responders and emergency agencies, such as police and fire department, 911 Center and North Carolina Highway Patrol, to local schools, health and recreation services among others.

The fourth annual meeting, held last week, again brought representatives from various agencies to one location — Sunset Avenue School. Police Captain Donald Edwards said that the turnout was great, despite less advertising this time around. He lauded the Juntos Club, which has partnered with the department to put on the event.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to partner with the Juntos Club,” Edwards said. “It’s been a huge help to us. It helps us in reaching the Latino community. This is something that is very dear to our department and it’s important for us to make sure we are reaching all parts of our community.”

“The department in 2013 started (the annual meeting) to include people who may not have a voice in the community because of a language barrier,” Tilley has noted. “This type of open dialogue allows us to be responsive to our citizen base.”

He similarly credited Juntos for all they have done in facilitating that effort.

“The Clinton High School Juntos Club provides an unbelievable energy level to these meetings,” the police chief said. “This group of students with their Latino heritage gives the police department insight and perspective to the challenges their community faces. After working with these club members and seeing their abilities and accomplishments, I know Clinton’s future is very bright.”

Juntos facing defunding

Juana Hernández-Urquiza, program director at the Department of Agricultural and Human Sciences’ NC Cooperative Extension that offers Juntos, recently sent out an email to those who have “played a critical role in the implementation and success of the Juntos program in Sampson County for the past few years.”

Just as the Juntos Club was helping sponsor another successful event, Hernández-Urquiza delivered the tough news that the club was facing the prospect of defunding.

The group received news from the National 4-H Council that funds the program that Sampson’s program would not be funded for the 2017 year. A meeting was held Monday with community partners to further discuss the situation. The end of the grant cycle is Jan. 31, meaning that on Feb. 1, funding will not be there to continue implementing Juntos in Sampson “the same way as it has (been) historically,” Hernández-Urquiza noted.

The cut in funding affects nearly 80 4-Hers and their families currently served in Sampson County.

“This has been tough for the Juntos Team as we have been able to implement Juntos programming in the county for the last six years with these funds,” she stated in her email. “We certainly have seen many successes in our youth and families who have participated in Juntos throughout the years. And we wish to sustain the Juntos program in the county with your support.”

In an effort to sustain Juntos and continue serving those families, the Monday meeting was set to discuss the impact in the community, next steps and ideas for sustainability. That is a continuing effort.

“It is essential that we all come together in an effort to support the youth and families in the county who will be the most affected by this decision,” Hernández-Urquiza stated. “I truly believe that coming together we can identify a plan to sustain Juntos 4-H in Sampson County to continue serving the 4-Hers.”

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616.

