Toys for Tots delivers books to local children

At Christmas time, children enjoy letting their imaginations run wild when they play with toys. And thanks to a generous donation, students at L.C. Kerr School Elementary School will do it through books too.

The maintenance personnel department, under the leadership of Kevin Sandlin, presented books to students at the school in Clinton. Clinton City Schools (CCS) Community Liaison Faith Jackson was contacted by Toys for Tots Coordinator Carmen Jones with a donation of books.

“I think it’s very important that they take time out to read,” Jones said about distributing books throughout Sampson County.

According to a news release from CCS, personnel from the maintenance department assisted Sandlin with the distribution. The others included George Kirby, Larry Smith, Rickey Cox, George Burress, Jeff Williamson and Kevin Sandlin. They helped Jackson and Rosalind Byrd in counting, collecting, storing and saving the books for distribution on Wednesday.

“Making a child’s day is what we are here for,” Sandlin said. “I love the magic and students are so exciting to watch.”

“Getting together and seeing the students faces light up is just magical,” Kirby added.

All of CCS is working together to increase knowledge and literature of all kinds can assist with reaching that goal, school officials said. Sandlin contacted Jackson late on Tuesday with a plan “weather permitting” to hand-deliver the books out of the truck to each child Wednesday morning.

With the holidays right around the corner, school officials believe that students can utilize educational books at home. There were happy faces from both the students and maintenance personnel.

“When I was young the holidays were one of my favorite times,” Smith said.

School officials said it was an opportunity to show the importance of giving back and learning while doing it. This did not just take place the coordination of getting the books, and getting the teachers and students in place was a together task. Even on a cold winter day, people realized that Preparing the Future, Together is a must, and they were bundled up giving out books to children.

“I felt that it was important to have this done for our students,” Burress stated.

Cox added that “being able to give knowledge and bring smiles to children’s faces before Christmas or anytime of the year is a great feeling.”

CCS officials said they were grateful for Toys for Tots. The recent stop at L.C. Kerr School was one of many efforts throughout the county.

“We did receive a very generous donation of toys from Hasbro and books from FirstBook. Some will be delivered by the Blue Angels C-130 while the rest of it by truck,” said Jones. “We had over 7000 books and all have been delivered to a child.”

This is the second year that Toys for Tots has operated in Sampson County.

“We have started to build some lasting relationships like the city recreational center (and director) Tim Boykin and Greg Thornton, who let us house our toys at his warehouse,” Jones said.

Some of the others she shared appreciation for included Performance Automotive of Clinton, Belk and Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, who led different fundraisers. A biker ride was also held to collect gifts for children.

More than 3,000 children in Sampson County received gifts. Jones said the organization is always seeking assistance from the the public though volunteer work, sponsors and partners.

“We really try to connect with the community to let them know that we need their help in the future,” Jones said. “Not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.”

For more information about the organization or donation efforts, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Maintenance employees from Clinton City Schools deliver books to local children thanks to a donation from Toys for Tots. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_books-1.jpg Maintenance employees from Clinton City Schools deliver books to local children thanks to a donation from Toys for Tots. For the holiday season, maintenance employees were happy to deliver books to children. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_books-2.jpg For the holiday season, maintenance employees were happy to deliver books to children.

Organization donates books to L.C. Kerr students

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.