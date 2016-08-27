Charles Lee Jr.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Mr. Charles Dennis Lee Jr., 83, of 1429 Alexander Road, formerly of Duplin County, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2016 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Clinton Cemetery in Clinton with the Rev. Chris Denny officiating.

Mr. Lee was a native of Duplin County, where members of his family have lived for several generations. “Charlie” was loved by so many people for his extreme kindness to everyone and his undeniably, fabulous since of humor. He led a successful career in textile engineering and was fortunate to travel all over the world, coming home with many stories that will never be forgotten, mainly because they were recited multiple times. He was fascinated with history, the stock market, photography, travel, mainly to see his kids and their children. He was everyone’s “rock.” He last attended Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Mildred Anthony Atkins Lee, his parents Charles Dennis Lee and Virginia Atkins Lee.

His survivors are: his sister, Belle Lee Fite of Raleigh; two sons, Charles Dennis Lee III of Rock Hill, S.C. and Henry James Lee (Nina) of Simpsonville, S.C.; two daughters, Mildred Lee Burke (David) of Hilton Head, S.C. and Liza Lee Strickland (Robert) of Rock Hill, S.C.; two granddaughters, Lindsey Sinclair Burke and Erica Atkins Strickland; and two grandsons, Colby Lee Burke and Patrick Charles Lee.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia Research Foundation.