Election time is upon us in more ways than one

Unless one has their head buried in the ground, they know that the United States of America has an important election process currently in progress. Though many other offices are in play for this upcoming election, the office of the President of the United States of America must be filled with a new President. Though at this point, nothing is set in concrete, it is generally understood that the office of president will be filled by one of two candidates who have been nominated by the two major political parties, the Republican and the Democrat parties. It is probably no great shock to hear someone say that there is utter chaos in the whole process this time around. Listen to the advertisements in the media and the candidates themselves and it would appear that everyone is a liar and a cheat and will destroy America as we know it. Now, it is not our purpose in these weekly articles to get into politics and endorse or condemn any candidate, but there are a few things that this political process brings up that is worth our consideration.

First, after this election is over, no matter which candidate wins, there are going to be a lot of people upset with the final results. But, there is one thing that every Christian needs to keep in mind. No matter whether the winning candidate holds the ideology that you do or not, he or she will be your president. You will still have to faithfully serve the Lord and the Lord teaches us that we are to be in subjection to our government. The apostle Paul stated, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God; the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation” (Rom. 13:1-2). The book of Romans was written by Paul, probably around the year A.D. 56. Nero was the emperor of Rome at the time and greatly detested and persecuted both the Jews and the Christians of that time. Yet, Paul pointed out that no matter the good or the bad of the higher power, the Christians were to be in subjection. The only time one is authorized by the word of God to go against the authority of the government is when that authority demands something which is contrary to what God has commanded. Using the names we know them by best, Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego defied the government of the land in which they lived, but only because they had to in order to remain faithful to the commands of God (Dan. 3 and 6). Whenever there is a contradiction, Peter stated, “We ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).

Secondly, we should realize that there is more than one big choice that we need to make. The next president of the United States of America is important, but the eternal salvation of our soul is even more important and we have a choice to make concerning that eternal state. There are many religious groups out there that are courting the populace to come embrace their doctrines and practices and pledge allegiance to their group. One says one thing and another says something else, much like in the political realm. However, God’s word teaches us that there are many false teachers out there that would draw one away into perdition (Matt. 7:15; I John 4:1). So how does one know “who to vote for” so to speak. In other words, how can we know which one is the right one? The fact is, that whether considering who is the “right” candidate for the office of president or which religious group is the one that can provide eternal life, some of the same efforts can be the answer to our query.

Research, research, research is absolutely necessary. Research results in knowledge and a lack of knowledge is ignorance. Ignorance in the things political will result in making a poor choice for president and ignorance in the realm of spiritual matters will result in eternal damnation. The prophet Hosea said, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” (Hos. 4:6). Paul said of his fellow Jews, “For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:3). It takes concerted effort to know what the actual truth is in both the political realm and in the spiritual. Demand proof for what everyone says, and never just take someone’s word for what they say. Along those lines, it is important that we go to the right source to seek the truth on any matter. Let’s face it, the social media is not a safe source of gathering the truth on any subject. It is a good source to find what the opinions of various people are, but not of what the truth is. In our current age, the various “news” networks are not even a safe source for truth. They have all cast their lots with one side or the other in the political realm, and most embrace much of the immorality of modern America.

There are a number of areas one can search in order to learn the truth about the beliefs and aims of various political candidates, but there is but one place to research the way to eternal life. God’s word must be learned, believed and obeyed if one is to have eternal life (Matt. 7:21; John 17:17). The gospel of Christ is the power of God unto salvation (Rom. 1:16) (Send any questions or comments to: [email protected] )

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Robert-Oliver-1.jpg

By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist

Robert Oliver is a long time columnist for The Sampson Independent.

Robert Oliver is a long time columnist for The Sampson Independent.