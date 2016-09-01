When faith is truly believing

Do you believe but not believe? Do we appreciate the gifts God gives on our watch to strengthen our faith and stand strong against the enemy? A word from God encourages and empowers as we go forth and fight the good fight. ‘For such a time as this’ when believing and being bold in witness and word is crucial, let us cherish the gifts and stand tall for truth and unity in the Body of Christ.

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth…” Romans 1:16

When we truly seek Him and honestly desire a closer walk, “…He will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths…” Isaiah 2:3

Many will read this story of Gifts of the Spirit with little interest in understanding the gift or appreciation for what God can do when we receive the gift. Others will be stirred up to seek Him and the gifts He gives.

I didn’t understand in July 2007 when Prayer Connection prayed over me, laid hands on me, and Mrs. Eloise Brewington prophesied a word from God that I would go home and not have surgery the following day. Many people were praying for me, but these friends taught me the power of praying over one in need. Driving down the lane from the farmhouse where Prayer Connection met and waiting to turn onto Hwy. 421, I sat still – knowing it was God who led me to this prayer meeting for reasons greater than I could understand. Believing God was working – without fully understanding or truly believing I would go home instead of having surgery, signaled my lack of faith.

Clint listened as I recounted what happened with Mrs. Eloise and Prayer Connection while driving me to Chapel Hill at 4 a.m. We talked about my experience with reverence for God, hope for healing, and unbelief that I would go home that day. He prayed with me on the way, in the waiting room, and just before they took me into surgery…or so we thought! Clint called my name and held my hand as I woke up with confusion. He smile was big as Texas, where he and Jamie live now, and wonderful words from God – to Mrs. Eloise – to me – that made us both believers in a whole new way. He told me the doctors were concerned that the cancer had mastecized to my liver. They wanted to study my situation and sent me home until they decided what to do. The following month, I did have surgery. Nine years later, I praise God for the Gift, for truly believing, for being cancer free, for going home when He said I would, for stirring my heart to share the Good News through stories He sends, for the ministry , Tim’s Gift Inc., seeded by a love offering sent to me by Prayer Connection in August of 2007 (words written inside the card said, ‘this is for the ministry’ I asked ‘what ministry’? and put the money in a hat box until God convicted my heart five months later to find the seed and sow it into fertile ground) and for the seed gift sown by family and friends in our home the day Tim passed away (the money was given to Tim’s nurse, Donna Reedy, who used it and her call money for an entire year to help cancer patients and their families, for sending James Vann as my helpmate and husband in 2011 (which was prophesied over me by Dennis Menendez in 2009), for sending Sam Gore to Tim’s Gift in a season when we both needed help, for sending Jennifer Brewer to Tim’s Gift to teach me the power of believing and the beauty of vision…even when we cannot see the big picture, and the blessing of supportive family and friends who stand by me as I serve the Lord in home missions where we give help and hope to people in need, and finish my race with a happy heart and burning desire to encourage people to love and cherish the Lord and loved ones…before it’s too late!

Yes, I have received the gift and have a greater love and appreciation for the Gift and Giver as I grow older and closer to Christ. For those who live everyday with Jesus being sweeter than the day before, you embellish the Gift. For those who believe but do not believe, please press forward in faith and pray for your heart to be tendered to understand and accept what He freely gives. Wigglesworth explains the way to receive the gift.

“In the second chapter of 2 Kings, a man receives a gift. Elijah had been mightily used of God in calling down fire and in other miracles; and Elisha is oved with a great spirit of covetousness to have this man’s gifts. You can be very covetous for the gifts of the Spirit and God will allow it. When Elijah said, “I want you to stop at Gilgal,” Elijah said, As the Lord liveth and as thy soul liveth, I will not leave thee.’

There was no stopping him. When Elijah wanted Elisha to stop at Jericho he said in substance, “I am not stopping.” The man that stops gets nothing. Oh, don’t stop at Jericho; don’t stop at Jordan; don’t stop anywhere when God would have you move on into all of His fullness that He has for you.

They came to Jordan and Elijah took his mantle and smote the waters. They divided; and Elijah and Elisha went over on dry ground. Elijah turned to Elisha and said in substance, ‘Look here, what do you want?”

Elisha said, “I pray thee, let a double portion of thy spirit be upon me. This was the plowboy, who had washed the hands of his master, but his spirit got so big that he purposed in his heart that, when Elijah stepped off the scene, he would be put into his place.

Elijah said, “Thou hast asked a hard thing: nevertheless, if thou see me when I am taken from thee, it shall be so unto thee. May God help you to never to stop persevering till you get what you want. Let your aspiration be large and your faith rise until you are wholly on fire for God’s best.

Onward they go, and as one steps, the other steps with him. He purposed to keep his eye on his master until the last. It took a chariot of fire and horses of fire to part then asunder, and Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven. I can fancy I hear Elisha crying out, ‘Father Elijah, drop that mantle!” And it came down. Oh, I can see it lowering. Elisha took all of his own clothes and rent them in two pieces, and then he took up the mantle of Elijah. I do not believe that, when he put on that other mantle he felt any difference in himself; but when he came to Jordan, he took the mantle of Elijah ad smote the waters and said, ‘Where is the Lord God of Elijah?’ And the waters parted and he was on dry ground. And the sons of the prophets said, “The spirit of Elijah doth rest upon Elisha.”

It is like receiving a gift; you don’t know that you have it ‘till you act in faith.

As you ask, BELIEVE!”

I pray that you receive these stories in the spirit of love and urgency in which they are written. The time is now get our hearts and homes cleaned up for Christ, cherish the Lord & loved ones, and share the GIFTS He gives. May we believe and truly believe while keeping our eyes on Jesus and enjoying the good life He gives!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

