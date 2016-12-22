Finding joy at Christmas

Are you joyfully or joylessly living life in the most wonderful time of the year? Are you celebrating Christmas with a grateful or grumbling attitude? Do memories of previous Christmases propel you closer to Christ or keep you captive to the past? These are things one might think on that can generate loveliness or loneliness during the holiday (or any) season. So, what’s happening in your heart and home the week before Christmas?

Reflecting on what we know about the first Christmas gives reason for Mary and Joseph to be joyful yet joyless, grateful yet grumble some, lovely yet lonely? They were chosen by God to be earthly parents to His Son; yet, they faced trials from the divine conception, to Jesus’ birth, to years of loving and looking after Him, to enduring His death and celebrating His resurrection. They remained loyal to their calling and reaped parental rewards from the unconditional love Jesus taught the world by the way He lived, died, arose, and ascended. They loved without boundaries even in lonely seasons when their Son was preaching powerful parables and preparing for the cross.

In Matthew 1: 24-25 a message of true love is told. “Joseph…took to him his wife, and did not know her till she had brought forth her firstborn Son. And he called His name Jesus.”

Joseph missed his diploma as a Torah student and placed God’s plan for his life ahead of his own. Rewards came because of Joseph’s faithfulness. Millions of people have spoken the name of Jesus, but Joseph was selected to stand at the front of the line. Joseph, a blue collar, small town construction worker said it first. He helped deliver the Son who would change the world. He cradled the bundle of joy and prince of heaven and humbly whispered, “Jesus…You’ll be called Jesus.”

Mary believed the angel’s message, trusted God, relied on Joseph, and faithfully raised Jesus for the calling He fulfilled as Savior of the world. She must have looked into the face of her baby, her son, her Lord and wondered how it would all work out. How amazing that she, Jesus’ mother – a teenager in a smelly stable best understood who God is and what he is doing. Jesus, name above all names, King of Kings and Lord of Lords cried softly as the cattle were lowing and his mother held him close to her heart. Baby Jesus was totally dependent upon Mary for his well-being. She surely pondered things in her hearts as she touched the face of her baby-God!

Mary surely remembered words of the angel. “His kingdom will never end.” Luke 1:33

Christmas can bring joy, grateful celebrations, and precious memories that keep us close to the Lord and our loved ones through all seasons of life. So, what’s going on in your heart and home this Christmas?

We could be like Joseph, placing God’s plans for the rest of our lives ahead of ours. We may not be doing what we thought we would be doing in this season of our lives; yet, we remain joyful and glorify God as we ‘journey on’ with hope in our hearts. To all brokenhearted people missing a loved one this Christmas, I feel your pain and embrace God’s promise. He promises to bind our wounds and heal our broken hearts. And He does!

We could be like Mary, pondering things in our hearts and completely trusting God wherever He leads. She went against all odds and risked losing her fiancé, family, friends, even her life in order to carry out God’s plans and give birth to the Savior of the world. Mary did not understand how all the pieces of God’s plans would play out for her family, so she prayed and pondered with a joyful attitude while watching what God was doing in her life. He put all the pieces together perfectly, even the painful seasons when Jesus suffered and died. Mary was there when Jesus hung on the cross and told John to take care of her, when they laid Him in the tomb, when He came back after arising and taking care of business with the devil, when he showed Thomas the holes in His hands, when He promised a Helper (Comforter) would come, and when He ascended into Heaven to sit by His Father. She faithfully plowed through painful seasons and enjoyed happy ones while honoring God’s Word and way in her heart and home.

So, how are we celebrating Christmas in our hearts and homes? May each of remember who Christ is – and who we are in Him. God’s Spirit will never abandon us. He understands everything we face and promises to provide for our needs, just as God did for Mary and Joseph. We can chose, as they did, to live Joyfully or Joylessly, while carrying out the plans God has for our lives.

Let us take time from the holiday busyness and burdens of having everything ‘just right’ and gifts galore for everyone on our lists in order to ‘be still and know that He is God’ in this most Holy season! While preparing, purposefully prune some things from our hectic schedules, put all things in proper perspective, and focus on a firm faith and forever family!

Let us celebrate Christmas JOYFULLY with cleaned out hearts and cleaned up homes. Give the gift that lasts forever… live out loud in love closely connected to the Lord and loved ones and enjoy Christmas every day of the year!

Merry Christmas to my faithful readers. Thank you for the gift of encouragement as I share the stories He stirs my heart to write.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

