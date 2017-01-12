Keep America in prayer

Are you concerned about America’s future as a New Year begins? January will be filled with national news as change comes to the White House and the State of the Union Address will be heard in homes across our nation. Should we be concerned over the state of our Union – the place we call home sweet home? You bet we should!

What a tangled web is weaved when people deceive, especially those in leadership positions we want to trust and believe. So, should we be worried about the state of our United States of America? Worry is a sin and will not change things. Alarmed that God is not honored as the cornerstone of our country should be the concern of every American. So, what can we do?

Casting the blame on others will only create more frustration for concerned citizens. Sticking one’s head in the sand while pretending everything is okay will not help resolve any issues. Rioting certainly isn’t the answer. So, what can Americans do? We can pray.

Recently, I spent some time reading from a 2013 copy of “In Touch” devotional book donated to Tim’s Gift library by Mrs. Bobby. Taking time to read and reflect during our busy days can bring blessings we never imagined.

That’s exactly what happened the day I took time to read Charles Stanley’s devotion titled, “How to Pray for a President”! When my heart stirred to write a good news story about leadership in America, I wondered what would be right and good in God’s sight to share. Sharing Rev. Stanley’s devotion on praying for our president seems to be exactly what all Americans need to do.

“Christians have a responsibility to pray for those in authority. When you talk to God about the President, ask that he/she will…

Realize he/she has been given that position by either God’s choice or His permissive will. Recognize his/her personal inadequacy for the task and look to God for the wisdom, knowledge, and courage to succeed. Restore dignity, honor, trustworthiness, and righteousness to the presidency. Readily forsake his/her political career and his/her personal ambitions if doing so would be in the best interest of the country. Reverse the destructive trends of atheism and humanism that try to dethrone God, defy man, and lead to an ungodly society. Respect and obey the Constitution – the protector of our freedom. Reject all counsel that weakens our defenses against aggressors or endorses agreements that would do so in the future. Refuse to promote a way of life in which citizens become increasingly dependent on the government for their needs. Remember that he/she is accountable to Almighty God for his/her attitudes, motives, behaviors, and decisions. Resolve to help the nation again become a place of creativity, security, national pride, and individual prosperity, where God is recognized as the Source of all our blessings.

Leading our country is an important and demanding job. The President and other elected officials need our prayers. What do we need from our President and other elected officials? We need for them to pray and ask for God to lead them every day.

God bless America, forgive Americans, and help America be restored to one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner and operator of Tim’s Gift and The Learning Station.

